The Ricotta Cheese Swap You Need To Try For Stellar Lasagna
Most people know what they are getting into when they bite into a lasagna. The beloved pasta dish is enjoyed around the world. It contains large, wide noodles that occasionally have ridges on the side and can be purchased in precooked forms to help novice chefs avoid the common mistake of overcooking their noodles. Then the dish is layered with sauce, seasoned ricotta cheese, and additional toppings like vegetables or meat — though some recipes call for Béchamel sauce instead of ricotta cheese. But are you looking for a solid alternative to ricotta cheese that brings the creaminess to the next level? Look no further than cottage cheese.
Using cottage cheese in a lasagna recipe is super simple. Just use equal parts of cottage cheese as you would have ricotta cheese when assembling the dish. The two dairy products have similar tastes and textures. They are both creamy and bland, which allows them to pair well with other flavors and serve as a vessel for seasonings like basil, parsley, and salt and pepper. Cottage cheese also reacts better to heat than ricotta cheese, which sometimes becomes runny and grainy when cooked. Therefore, next time you are in the grocery store, consider reaching for cottage cheese instead of ricotta cheese when grabbing the ingredients for lasagna.
Other creative ways to use cottage cheese
Cottage cheese is an extremely versatile food, but in its simplest form, it is typically served with fruit for breakfast or a snack. The creamy dairy product goes well with blueberries, strawberries, and melon. It also pairs well with different fruity or savory jams. For those who prefer to go the savory route, the cottage cheese can be simply topped with salt and pepper or other seasonings, like everything bagel seasoning and paprika. The food can be purchased at most grocery stores and comes in a variety of different forms, such as full fat, non-fat, or 2% fat, and small curd or large curd. Additionally, cottage cheese toast became a viral trend during the summer of 2024 and can be made in many different forms. For example, some top their toasted bread with a dollop of cottage cheese, chili crisp, and a drizzle of honey, while others may prefer cottage cheese, clementine slices, lemon zest, honey, coconut flakes, and sea salt.
Cottage cheese can also be used to make a creamier Alfredo sauce. To turn the dairy product into a sauce, add Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, salt, milk, and seasonings. Then blend the ingredients together to make a smooth sauce that can be used for pasta and pizzas. Cottage cheese can also make a high protein, low carb flatbread by blending the dairy product and eggs and popping the mixture into an air fryer.