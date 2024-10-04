The Ricotta Cheese Swap You Need To Try For Stellar Lasagna

Most people know what they are getting into when they bite into a lasagna. The beloved pasta dish is enjoyed around the world. It contains large, wide noodles that occasionally have ridges on the side and can be purchased in precooked forms to help novice chefs avoid the common mistake of overcooking their noodles. Then the dish is layered with sauce, seasoned ricotta cheese, and additional toppings like vegetables or meat — though some recipes call for Béchamel sauce instead of ricotta cheese. But are you looking for a solid alternative to ricotta cheese that brings the creaminess to the next level? Look no further than cottage cheese.

Using cottage cheese in a lasagna recipe is super simple. Just use equal parts of cottage cheese as you would have ricotta cheese when assembling the dish. The two dairy products have similar tastes and textures. They are both creamy and bland, which allows them to pair well with other flavors and serve as a vessel for seasonings like basil, parsley, and salt and pepper. Cottage cheese also reacts better to heat than ricotta cheese, which sometimes becomes runny and grainy when cooked. Therefore, next time you are in the grocery store, consider reaching for cottage cheese instead of ricotta cheese when grabbing the ingredients for lasagna.