Julia Child's Butter Tip For Great, Hassle-Free Steak Sauce

Once you learn how to properly sear a steak, there's perhaps no other dish more satisfying to make, not to mention satisfying to eat. A perfectly done steak can unquestionably stand on its own, but it's elevated even more by the various accouterments that you can add to it. There are a bunch of simple add-ons that you can have in addition to your steak that take it to another level, and a good steak sauce is certainly one of them. A fine steak sauce is the proverbial cherry on top of your dish. And what's better: You can make a super simple steak sauce with practically no extra effort, all while using the same pan you seared your steak in.

Advertisement

Julia Child demonstrated back in the 1960s how to make an incredibly easy steak sauce using the juices from your pan after the steak is finished cooking. On an episode of "The French Chef", Child states, "After [the sauce] is boiled down and thickened, you want to put just a little bit of butter in; and this is sort of the final unctuousness of the sauce that also helps thicken the sauce a little bit. And you want to swish it around, and you never put it over heat after you've put your butter in" (via YouTube). In this way, you can avoid a sauce that's too runny while also enriching the sauce's flavor even more. It's a real win-win, and a wonderful tip from the legend herself.