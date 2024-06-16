Party Like It's 1795 With This Boozy Philadelphia Punch

America's Founding Fathers sure enjoyed their booze. Paul Revere reportedly stopped for two glasses of rum on his otherwise urgent ride to warn John Hancock and Sam Adams that the British were coming. The Boston Tea Party started at the Green Dragon Tavern, and it seems that the Revolutionaries' plan of action grew bolder as they drank more. George Washington could run up a tab when out with his friends (one of his favorite places was a spot in Philadelphia called City Tavern). It's been recorded that the first President once ordered 54 bottles of Madeira, 60 bottles of Claret, and 7 bowls of punch. While it's not known what kind of punch Washington ordered on this wild night, we do know another Revolutionary-era punch that was beloved — Fish House Punch.

The boozy beverage is reported to have been created at the Schuylkill Fishing Company of Pennsylvania. The earliest description is from 1744 and comes from the notes of a Virginia official who creatively illustrates the punch as a "bowl of fine Lemon Punch big enough to have Swimmed half a dozen of young Geese." If you've conjured an image of a flock of birds paddling in a punch bowl, join the club. And apparently the Schuylkill Fishing Company of Pennsylvania was a kind of club, too. It was established in 1732 and members referred to each other as "citizens" of a sovereign state. According to legend, George Washington drank too much Fish House Punch and was hungover afterwards.