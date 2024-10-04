Sunkist Sold Lemonade In The 1800s With An Unusual Slogan

Temperance movements have been around in America since the early 1800s, and they focused on ridding Americans of all things considered impure for the body: tobacco, spices, sometimes meat, and, of course, alcohol. Temperance movements were kind of a big deal in regards to American food consumption and were even responsible for the creation of cereal. Influential Americans such as First Lady Lucy Webb Hayes, who was given the nickname "Lemonade Lucy" because she promoted temperance, asserted that alcohol should not be served in the White House during her husband's tenure, which was from 1877 to 1881.

The official beginning of Prohibition came with the addition of the 18th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution in 1920 and lasted until 1933. Sunkist Growers got its start in 1893, though at the time it was called the Southern California Fruit Exchange. Based in Claremont, California, the citrus cooperative was started by father-son duo Peter (or P.J.) and Edward Dreher and initially only handled oranges, marketing them as "sun-kissed," which became Sunkist.

Sunkist was very involved in marketing and advertising its oranges, and eventually started doing the same with lemons in order to compete with imported lemons from Italy. Prohibition helped boost sales, and the temperance slogan "Good-bye to liquor, here's to lemonade" was one of the ways Sunkist hawked the virtues of its beverage. By the 1930s, Sunkist was also promoting fresh-squeezed orange juice and lemonade as healthy options in a world that was becoming hooked on bottled Coca-Cola.