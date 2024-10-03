You Might Not Have Tasted This Under-The-Radar Southern Soda, But 5 Presidents Have
Southerners don't play when it comes to refreshing beverages. Take Cheerwine: The wine-red cherry soda that is beloved by the Carolinas as a thirst-quencher completely free of alcohol despite its name. If you're unfamiliar, the soft drink has been around for over a century as the first cherry-flavored soda, preceding Coca-Cola and Pepsi's equivalents.Cheerwine was invented in 1917 by L.D. Peeler in Salisbury, North Carolina for his general store customers. Its distinct color and extra fizzy taste left a cheerful impact on locals. The fizzy carbonation helps balance the cherry flavor's syrupy sweetness, making it a unique part of North Carolina's beverage history. While available in cans, you'll often see Cheerwine sold in its classic glass bottle, keeping a vintage charm.
Southern chain restaurants like Bojangles, Cracker Barrel (which can be found in many U.S. states), and Cookout, which counts Tim Walz as a fan, have all been known to offer Cheerwine on their drink menus. This down-south phenomenon has reached the taste buds of folks far past the Carolina border. In 2017, North Carolina's Rowan Museum in Salisbury unveiled a Cheerwine exhibit to celebrate its 100th birthday. The exhibit included photographs of five U.S. presidents, including but not limited to Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton, per reporting from the Salisbury Post. Other presidents have a history of trying this Southern classic, too, dating back to the 1950s.
Sipping on a taste of history
The first known U.S. president to try Cheerwine, per the brand's website, was President Dwight D. Eisenhower, nicknamed "Ike." Eisenhower led as president during WWII, but even he wasn't prepared for Cheerwine's punch. Upon trying a sip that took him back, he declared, "Ike likes!"
The second president to try Cheerwine did so during a 1992 visit to Salisbury for a Fourth of July Celebration. President George H. W. Bush, Sr. paraded around with a red cup in hand after playing a game of softball. He had the good sense to grab a Cheerwine to blend in with the Southern crowd.
President Barack Obama did the same on his trip to Boone, North Carolina when he visited the Mast General Store. These shops are essential tourist destinations in the Blue Ridge Mountains. In between petting the locals' dogs and holding their babies, he made sure not to leave the store empty-handed, purchasing some candy and Cheerwine.
Cheerwine has ascended from a drink to a part of Southern culture. NASCAR driver Morgan Shepherd sported its cheery logo on his #21 racecar in the 90s. Barbecue experts have declared this soda as their drink of choice — a friendship they call the "Southern handshake" (via Atlanta Magazine). Cast your vote for Cheerwine by trying it for yourself straight from the bottle or as a mixer for your vodka.