You Might Not Have Tasted This Under-The-Radar Southern Soda, But 5 Presidents Have

The first known U.S. president to try Cheerwine, per the brand's website, was President Dwight D. Eisenhower, nicknamed "Ike." Eisenhower led as president during WWII, but even he wasn't prepared for Cheerwine's punch. Upon trying a sip that took him back, he declared, "Ike likes!"

The second president to try Cheerwine did so during a 1992 visit to Salisbury for a Fourth of July Celebration. President George H. W. Bush, Sr. paraded around with a red cup in hand after playing a game of softball. He had the good sense to grab a Cheerwine to blend in with the Southern crowd.

President Barack Obama did the same on his trip to Boone, North Carolina when he visited the Mast General Store. These shops are essential tourist destinations in the Blue Ridge Mountains. In between petting the locals' dogs and holding their babies, he made sure not to leave the store empty-handed, purchasing some candy and Cheerwine.

Cheerwine has ascended from a drink to a part of Southern culture. NASCAR driver Morgan Shepherd sported its cheery logo on his #21 racecar in the 90s. Barbecue experts have declared this soda as their drink of choice — a friendship they call the "Southern handshake" (via Atlanta Magazine). Cast your vote for Cheerwine by trying it for yourself straight from the bottle or as a mixer for your vodka.