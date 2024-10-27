What Is Masago And How Do You Eat It?

All right, so you're looking to level up your sushi-eating powers. This classic Japanese tradition is all about grace and delicacy, which is why masago is such a good fit with many different rolls. It's not just any roe, either.

"Masago comes from capelin (Mallotus villosus), which is a type of smelt fish," explains Jacobo Lopez Ramirez, head sushi chef at Uchiko Austin. "They are often fried or grilled whole. In Japan smelt with roe inside are preferred; they are called komochi shishamo." For the most part, that's how one had to enjoy masago, as keeping the eggs fresh was too difficult. However, he explains, the recent introduction of medical-grade freezers to the culinary scene has given chefs access to masago on its own, since now it can "be processed and stored during peak spawning season. "

Capelin fish are "found in the cold waters of the North Atlantic Ocean, such as those around Norway and Iceland," says Rik Keijzer of School of Sushi. "A similar fish is also caught in the Pacific. These fish are sustainably harvested, and their eggs are carefully collected." So for the most part, you can feel comfortable buying and eating masago.