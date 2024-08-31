Why Grocery Store Sushi Tastes So Different From Restaurant Sushi

A few years ago, a hilariously bizarre musical SNL sketch called Airport Sushi lampooned a customer ordering a container of questionable sushi from an airport kiosk. The sketch went viral as viewers on social media shared their own unfortunate experiences with ready-made dynamite rolls and salmon sashimi. But the fact is, grocery store sushi has gotten pretty darn good. Kroger/Fred Meyer and Albertsons/Safeway locations around the country boast fresh, handmade sushi programs in their deli sections. After flying in consultants from Japan, Costco even launched a fresh sushi platter initiative in 2023, now expanding to locations across the country.

Yet, no matter how fresh and appealing the grocery version can be, it's not the same as noshing on well-made bites of bespoke nigiri or inside-out rolls at your favorite restaurant. There are a number of reasons why store sushi is different, but it essentially boils down to the same reasons any grocery store deli product can't usually compete with restaurant counterparts (think fried chicken). The selection, ingredients, preparation, and specialization are rarely the same.