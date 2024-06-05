9 Things You Should Reconsider Ordering From A Sushi Restaurant

What can make some sushi so attractive to both the eyes and the tastebuds is the generous use of sauce. By way of visualization, spicy mayo not only adds a little kick to the roll's flavor, but also a drizzle of that infamous light orange hue brightens your food's aesthetic. Eel sauce and teriyaki sauce can do the same, providing a sweet taste that also has your sushi looking more complex and upscale.

These condiments can make all the difference in how your order turns out, for better or worse. The result leans toward the latter when sauce is excessively used. Soy sauce is a prime example of this. Sushi-lovers know how it feels to dunk your nigiri in the savory liquid only for the rice to break apart and crumble into the soy sauce. Suddenly, you're left with half the amount of rice you started with and a sauce dish with floating rice grains. Not to mention, your fish now tastes extra salty.

This is a case in point of how using too much of a condiment can detract from the taste of your protein. In fact, one of the tips for eating sushi, according to a pro, is that sometimes you don't need any sauce at all. In some restaurants, the nigiri is already constructed with small touches of soy sauce and wasabi before being served. Shingo Akikun, a sushi chef who works at Hiden, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, Florida, suggests that diners who choose to use additional sauce should do it very lightly and only use the edge of the fish.

