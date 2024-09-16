The Fishy Ingredient Ina Garten Uses To Top Her Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs are a tasty appetizer that can easily elevate any party. Put simply, they're a mixture of hard-boiled egg yolks and mayonnaise displayed in a halved, boiled egg white. But, there are countless other ingredients you can use to add different texture, flavor, and visual appeal to this classic snack.

Celebrity chef Ina Garten has a hack for everything, and she's known for her easy, elegant recipes. She takes her deviled eggs up a notch by adding one sophisticated ingredient: salmon roe. These fish eggs are also known as red caviar, but they're much less expensive than the upscale black caviar that comes from a sturgeon fish. Salmon roe has a salty, savory flavor that helps build on a dish, while its bright orange color visually enhances any recipe. Garten uses it as a garnish in her deviled eggs but also adds smoked salmon into the deviled egg mixture, along with creamy, rich ingredients like cream cheese and sour cream, to ensure the yolks are anything but ordinary.