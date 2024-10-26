Mistakes You're Making When Cooking Or Baking With Lemons

As far as miracle ingredients go, lemon takes the cake on bringing wondrous flavor to both sweet and savory dishes. Yet even a magical element like lemon can lead a casual cook or baker astray. It can be a pain to juice and zest, and as a highly acidic ingredient, special considerations need to be made to ensure that things don't get mouth-numbingly sour.

Luckily, there's plenty of culinary wisdom on the citrus subject. For the cooking know-how, I turned to Danielle Alvarez, the chef behind the modern classic cookbook, "Always Add Lemon." An American chef now based in Australia, Alvarez learned her craft in her mother's Florida-based kitchen that saw a lot of traditional Cuban food and later at Alice Waters' famed Chez Panisse. The one constant that spoke to her throughout her education was the delicious power that lemon could bring to any recipe.

For my part, I'll offer up some hard-won baking tips. While I was the managing editor at a baking magazine, I peeled, candied, and juiced many a lemon for my desserts. Along the way I learned some key tips on how to get the best out of that tangy, bright yellow citrus.