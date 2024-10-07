Lemons Give Olive Oil A Bright, Fresh Twist

All you need for this recipe is a good quality olive oil, two lemons, and a vegetable peeler. While the cooking process only takes about 20 minutes, you'll want to let the oil cool for a couple of hours before using it, so be sure to plan ahead if you're set on using it for a specific occasion.

After washing your lemons, peel the zest off, taking care to avoid the white pith of the lemon, which can make your olive oil taste too bitter. Pour 1 cup of your favorite premium olive oil into a small saucepan over low heat and add the lemon peels. Watch your oil carefully, as you do not want it to simmer or boil. The oil becoming too hot can degrade its flavor.

After about 10 or 15 minutes, remove your oil from the heat and let it cool. Once it's at room temperature, take out the lemon peels and pour the oil into a glass jar. It can keep on your counter for a couple of weeks, but putting it into the refrigerator can make it last for up to a month. This simple method will bring a subtle citrusy zing to your dishes, plus you'll be able to brag about making your own lemon-infused olive oil.