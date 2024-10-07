Lemons Give Olive Oil A Bright, Fresh Twist
Olive oil is a must-have in any kitchen. This versatile ingredient can be used to sauté vegetables, as a salad dressing, as a dip for crusty garlic bread, or in countless other culinary creations. So whipping up some even more flavorful lemon-infused olive oil is a great way to elevate your dishes with a bright burst of citrus. Olive oil and lemons produce a match made in Mediterranean cuisine heaven.
Just like its non-infused counterpart, the possibilities for this lemon-infused olive oil are endless. It can be drizzled over chopped vegetables before roasting them in the oven, or used in a marinade for chicken or seafood. Mixed with balsamic vinegar, salt, and fresh black pepper, your lemon-infused olive oil can make a refreshing salad dressing that compliments leafy greens like spinach or arugula. If you're in the mood for pasta but not a heavy sauce, simply toss your cooked noodles in your infused olive oil and add a sprinkle of parmesan cheese and fresh herbs like basil.
Making lemon-infused olive oil is simple
All you need for this recipe is a good quality olive oil, two lemons, and a vegetable peeler. While the cooking process only takes about 20 minutes, you'll want to let the oil cool for a couple of hours before using it, so be sure to plan ahead if you're set on using it for a specific occasion.
After washing your lemons, peel the zest off, taking care to avoid the white pith of the lemon, which can make your olive oil taste too bitter. Pour 1 cup of your favorite premium olive oil into a small saucepan over low heat and add the lemon peels. Watch your oil carefully, as you do not want it to simmer or boil. The oil becoming too hot can degrade its flavor.
After about 10 or 15 minutes, remove your oil from the heat and let it cool. Once it's at room temperature, take out the lemon peels and pour the oil into a glass jar. It can keep on your counter for a couple of weeks, but putting it into the refrigerator can make it last for up to a month. This simple method will bring a subtle citrusy zing to your dishes, plus you'll be able to brag about making your own lemon-infused olive oil.