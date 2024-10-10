Amp Up A Store-Bought Berry Pie With One Simple Addition

Cooler weather has officially set in, bringing with it the familiar fragrance of pumpkin spice, candied apples, and of course, more pies than you can poke a proverbial stick at. One of the quintessential pie flavors here in America is berry — be it blueberry, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, or a mixture. For those of us with a soft spot for these fruit-filled pastries who either a) haven't been genetically blessed with baking skills or b) simply can't be bothered making one from scratch, a store-bought berry pie is a true gift. Especially when you can jazz it up with another pre-made ingredient (or the homemade variety if you have it on hand) aka the punchy, flavor-packed goodness that is lemon curd.

Yes, a generous dollop of this tangy yellow treat, typically made from a mixture of egg yolks, butter, sugar, lemon juice, and lemon zest, is just the thing to elevate a pre-purchased berry pie to newfound levels of deliciousness. So grab your friend Sara Lee — or whatever brand of berry pie you prefer (check out this ranked list of frozen dessert pie brands, for inspiration) — along with a jar of quality lemon curd and see if this tantalizing combo isn't the stuff that sweet dreams are made of.