Amp Up A Store-Bought Berry Pie With One Simple Addition
Cooler weather has officially set in, bringing with it the familiar fragrance of pumpkin spice, candied apples, and of course, more pies than you can poke a proverbial stick at. One of the quintessential pie flavors here in America is berry — be it blueberry, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, or a mixture. For those of us with a soft spot for these fruit-filled pastries who either a) haven't been genetically blessed with baking skills or b) simply can't be bothered making one from scratch, a store-bought berry pie is a true gift. Especially when you can jazz it up with another pre-made ingredient (or the homemade variety if you have it on hand) aka the punchy, flavor-packed goodness that is lemon curd.
Yes, a generous dollop of this tangy yellow treat, typically made from a mixture of egg yolks, butter, sugar, lemon juice, and lemon zest, is just the thing to elevate a pre-purchased berry pie to newfound levels of deliciousness. So grab your friend Sara Lee — or whatever brand of berry pie you prefer (check out this ranked list of frozen dessert pie brands, for inspiration) — along with a jar of quality lemon curd and see if this tantalizing combo isn't the stuff that sweet dreams are made of.
Why lemon curd and berry pie just works
The main reason why you should serve lemon curd with berry pie is because it's ridiculously delicious (its widespread use in other sweet treats like cookies, tarts, doughnuts, cheesecakes — and even slathered on a sandwich with peanut butter — tells us so). Lemon curd has a beautifully smooth, almost buttery texture combined with a sharp yet sweet taste, that can be intense on its own but works especially well when paired, particularly in small amounts, with other dishes. In the case of berry pie, it will balance out the rich flavors contained in both the filling and the pastry, bringing an added level of complexity to the overall dish.
Lemons and berries also share a long history in the kitchen. As a natural flavor enhancer, lemon juice is often squeezed over berries to help bring out their innate sweetness, and in some cases — as with blueberries — it may also counteract tartness. It therefore makes total sense that a cheeky dollop of lemon curd will help elevate your regular store-bought berry pie-eating experience, especially when smeared artfully alongside a slice, or delicately spooned over top. Now for one final addition to make your pre-made pie really sing: a little crème fraiche, unsweetened yoghurt, or whipped cream, topped with a sprinkle of freshly grated lemon zest to really bring home the lemon theme.