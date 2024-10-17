Béchamel Vs Ricotta: What A Pair Of Pros Think About The Ultimate Lasagna Debate

Among the many mistakes everyone makes when cooking lasagna is assuming there's only one way to make the dish. That is, using ricotta instead of a béchamel sauce as the creamy element between layers of meat and pasta. Some people consider the debate worthy of settling in a cage match, but a couple of experts are more diplomatic about the competing fillings. "We like both of these lasagna styles for different reasons," chefs Scott Tacinelli and Angie Rito told Chowhound. The husband-and-wife duo own the Michelin-starred Italian restaurant Don Angie in New York City's West Village and co-wrote the cookbook "Italian American: Red Sauce Classics and New Essentials," so they know a thing or two about lasagna, to say the least.

Béchamel sauce is true to the traditional Italian-style dish, while ricotta puts an American spin on it. But the Don Angie co-owners believe both lasagna fillings have their merits.