The Expert Advice You Need To Make Lasagna That Holds Its Shape
Lasagna is an undeniably delicious work of culinary art. That said, there are some mistakes that everyone makes when cooking the dish. Certain decisions in the preparation process may compromise the structural integrity of your lasagna, leaving you with a plate of oozy pasta and filling that doesn't remotely resemble those beautiful slices you've seen in restaurants.
To help you keep your lasagna in tip-top shape, Chowhound turned to the professionals — in this case, Scott Tacinelli and Angie Rito, the co-owners and husband-and-wife duo behind the wildly popular Manhattan restaurant Don Angie, as well as co-authors of the cookbook "Italian American." While Tacinelli and Rito are preparing to participate in New York City nonprofit City Harvest's BID 2024: CHTV! event, along with a host of other notable chefs, to support efforts to feed New Yorkers in need on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, they took some time to share their thoughts on how to make sure your lasagna ends up a masterpiece, not a mess.
Their main piece of advice? Less is more. "In our opinion, lasagna shouldn't have more than one ingredient in between the pasta layers," Tacinelli and Rito say. That means that instead of loading up each layer with cheese and sauce, you should alternate between them: a sheet of pasta, then sauce, another sheet of pasta, then cheese, and so on.
Constructing lasagna with care and practicing patience
The rationale behind this expert tip is all about edible architecture. "The pasta sheets are what give the dish structure — layering sauce and cheese or too much of these products in general between pasta sheets will make for a messy lasagna that doesn't hold its shape," Scott Tacinelli and Angie Rito explain. Whether you're sticking to the classic ingredients or trying a ricotta swap for a stellar lasagna, this suggestion comes down to not overwhelming those thin pieces of pasta that provide the structure of your slices.
According to the couple, another critical component of well-made and shapely lasagna isn't about ingredients, but rather time. "It's also important to allow the lasagna to rest," they say. Having a little patience before digging into a scorching hot lasagna will ensure that its fillings can properly firm up, so they don't spill out as soon as you attempt to cut a piece. How long is long enough? Tacinelli and Rito recommend waiting for at least 10 to 15 minutes, then you can confidently begin to slice and serve.
Should you find yourself with leftovers, there's a best way to reheat lasagna in the oven for later meals. Although when you take the time to compose your creation thoughtfully, constructing it with restraint and giving it deserved time, this dish of edible art may not last very long.