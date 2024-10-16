The Expert Advice You Need To Make Lasagna That Holds Its Shape

Lasagna is an undeniably delicious work of culinary art. That said, there are some mistakes that everyone makes when cooking the dish. Certain decisions in the preparation process may compromise the structural integrity of your lasagna, leaving you with a plate of oozy pasta and filling that doesn't remotely resemble those beautiful slices you've seen in restaurants.

To help you keep your lasagna in tip-top shape, Chowhound turned to the professionals — in this case, Scott Tacinelli and Angie Rito, the co-owners and husband-and-wife duo behind the wildly popular Manhattan restaurant Don Angie, as well as co-authors of the cookbook "Italian American." While Tacinelli and Rito are preparing to participate in New York City nonprofit City Harvest's BID 2024: CHTV! event, along with a host of other notable chefs, to support efforts to feed New Yorkers in need on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, they took some time to share their thoughts on how to make sure your lasagna ends up a masterpiece, not a mess.

Their main piece of advice? Less is more. "In our opinion, lasagna shouldn't have more than one ingredient in between the pasta layers," Tacinelli and Rito say. That means that instead of loading up each layer with cheese and sauce, you should alternate between them: a sheet of pasta, then sauce, another sheet of pasta, then cheese, and so on.