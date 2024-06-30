Why You Should Always Strain Store-Bought Ricotta Before Using It

The best ingredients are the ones that can be incorporated into a variety of different dishes, whether sweet, savory, tart, or tangy. Ricotta, one of the most popular Italian cheeses, finds its way into this category of versatile foods. It can be used in all kinds of recipes, from luxurious ricotta pancakes to springy asparagus and lemon tarts. While you might already be familiar with many of its wondrous applications, did you know that you should strain the store-bought kind before using it? Ricotta be kidding if not!

Advertisement

The importance of this step becomes easier to understand once you know what ricotta actually is. It's traditionally made from leftover whey, a yellow liquid byproduct of the cheesemaking process (to which whole milk and vinegar are sometimes added). From there, the whey is heated, making any remaining curds form together until you're left with soft, delicious ricotta. This is where the cheese's name (meaning "recooked") comes into play. It can also be made entirely from whole milk (which is what you'll most often find in grocery stores). Because it starts out as such a liquidy product, it follows that some straining is called for when using store-bought ricotta in your cooking.