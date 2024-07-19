The Ratio You Need To Memorize For Perfect Dijonnaise Sauce
Dijonnaise is an easy, tasty sauce that pairs with plenty of foods. It's basically just a combination of mayonnaise and tangy Dijon mustard, and while you can add other things to it to give it a little more kick, you certainly can't make it without those two ingredients. Sea salt helps bring out the flavors from both ingredients, and you can also add a little lemon juice for some bright acidity to help balance out the rich flavor of mayonnaise even more.
When it comes to the perfect ratio, there is no true right answer. Everyone's taste buds differ, but it seems most common that there is more mayonnaise than Dijon in the mix. Some recipes recommend about ½ cup of mayonnaise per 2 tablespoons of Dijon, while others recommend a closer ratio of ⅓ cup of mayo to ¼ cup of Dijon. Most importantly, it comes down to personal preference and measuring the ingredients to taste.
How to prepare the perfect Dijonnaise
Since this sauce only has two main ingredients, both should be high quality. That doesn't mean you have to choose the most expensive of each at the grocery store, but keep an eye on the ingredients. Good-quality Dijon is made mostly from mustard seeds (and some brands will even specify what percentage is made up of seeds), and either wine or good vinegar. Mix the Dijon and mayo until it's fully combined; start with a 50/50 ratio, then adjust the sauce based on your own palate. If you want it richer, add some more mayo, but for a tangier bite, heighten the Dijon.
There are many types of mustard, so make sure you use Dijon. Some Dijon mustards are finely ground while others are whole grain. Whole grain mustard isn't as smooth, so keep in mind that using this will impact the sauce's texture. For a traditional smooth sauce, stick with regular Dijon, and once the ingredients are well combined, season with a little salt and pepper to taste.