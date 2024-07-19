The Ratio You Need To Memorize For Perfect Dijonnaise Sauce

Dijonnaise is an easy, tasty sauce that pairs with plenty of foods. It's basically just a combination of mayonnaise and tangy Dijon mustard, and while you can add other things to it to give it a little more kick, you certainly can't make it without those two ingredients. Sea salt helps bring out the flavors from both ingredients, and you can also add a little lemon juice for some bright acidity to help balance out the rich flavor of mayonnaise even more.

When it comes to the perfect ratio, there is no true right answer. Everyone's taste buds differ, but it seems most common that there is more mayonnaise than Dijon in the mix. Some recipes recommend about ½ cup of mayonnaise per 2 tablespoons of Dijon, while others recommend a closer ratio of ⅓ cup of mayo to ¼ cup of Dijon. Most importantly, it comes down to personal preference and measuring the ingredients to taste.