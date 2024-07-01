Fix Drab Tuna Salad Sandwiches With One Condiment
Tuna salad is a delicious lunch that's easy to prepare and perfect to spread on a sandwich. But if you're getting bored with this basic lunch, try boosting the flavor with a simple dressing swap. Traditional tuna salad uses mayonnaise, but adding a bit of Dijon mustard will make even drab tuna salad dance on your tastebuds.
Any mustard will add a bit of zing. However, Dijon mustard adds spice and texture as well. It is made in the Dijon region in France and uses grape juice and mustard seeds as the most important and distinct ingredients. Mix in a small amount with the mayo for a hint of mustard flavor or go half-and-half for a stronger taste. You can find various brands at the grocery store, as well as Dijon mustards with extra flavors incorporated, like honey.
You can also look for brown mustard for extra texture, which can complement your creamy tuna salad if you are pairing it with mayo. Spicy brown mustard has whole mustard seeds in it and is a bit grainier than Dijon mustard. Whether you use delicate Dijon mustard or an intense grainy brown mustard for your tuna salad, start with just a little bit and increase the mustard to suit your taste preferences.
Upgrade your tuna salad with Dijon mustard and other flavors
There are other ways to make your tuna salad sandwich even tastier, such as customizing your ingredients or taking extra steps to prep the veggies, which you can add alongside your Dijon mustard. Avocado adds creaminess to tuna salad thanks to its naturally high fat content, and it has a lighter taste than mayo. Swapping in avocado can work if you want to skip the heavier condiments while still maintaining a creamy texture. Make sure that the avocado is ripe and soft so that you can mash it. Mix it with the Dijon mustard thoroughly before adding in your tuna, onion, celery, or other ingredients.
It's also important to fluff the tuna before you mix it with the dressing and other ingredients. When you open canned tuna, the flaky fish is likely packed tightly in oil or water with noticeable clumps. Break up the tuna with a fork to shred it so that each morsel is coated with the Dijon mustard and any other ingredients. This will ensure that your tuna salad sandwich has a consistent texture and flavor.