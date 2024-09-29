The Apple Dish Kamala Harris' Mother Used To Make

"Bacon is a spice," insists Kamala Harris, who was at that time a U.S. Senator, cooking bacon-fried apples in Diedre DeJear's kitchen. Harris learned the recipe from her mother and was sharing it with DeJear in an annual cooking episode the now-Vice President posts on YouTube. The 2024 Democratic Presidential Nominee has lots of cooking videos, from preparing tuna salad sandwiches on Instagram with Mark Warner to visiting comedian Mindy Kaling at her home to prepare her favorite South Indian breakfast dish Masala Dosa.

Perhaps Harris shares these videos to form stronger bonds with the people who support her and work on her campaigns. Perhaps she wants to emphasize the valuable lore passed down in families through the maternal line, from mother to daughter to granddaughter and so on. Most of all, it seems that Harris shares these glimpses into her past through cooking to show she's a person like any other, one who cuts up apples and cooks bacon just like the rest of us.