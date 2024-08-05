Bake A Dazzling Apple Tart In No Time With 2 Store-Bought Shortcuts

While baking can be time-consuming, it doesn't need to be to in order to achieve tasty results. Even relatively complicated pastries can be made easier by taking a few shortcuts when doing prep work. Often, the convenient options won't require you to compromise on flavor, either.

Take, for instance, an apple tart. Whether you're angling to bake the luxuriously flaky tarte tatin, a French cake first made in the 1880s, or a simpler version of the sweet treat that's easier to assemble, the delicious dessert is the perfect way to indulge in crisp apples and classic fall flavors, no matter the season or occasion. And even though at its core, an apple tart usually features only a few essential components — apple slices, pastry dough, and a caramelized sugar coating — each of these aspects can take a while to whip up from scratch. In particular, the process of preparing the buttery pastry and caramelizing the apples can take hours of labor and attention, from kneading and chilling the dough to simmering the fruit on the stovetop.

Fortunately, it's possible to streamline the bake overall by buying ready-made ingredients from the grocery store to create each part of the tart. Instead of preparing pastry from scratch, purchase frozen sheets of pre-made puff pastry. As an alternative to slowly caramelizing apples in sugar and butter, save time with canned caramel or dulce de leche. The resulting apple tart will be much simpler to make, but just as sweet.