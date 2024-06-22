What To Do If You Don't Have A Mortar And Pestle For A Recipe

Using freshly ground spices in cooking will add a ton of flavor to any dish. While it's common to purchase pre-ground spices from the grocery store — and these are good to keep on hand if you need flavor in a pinch — nothing beats the aromatics that come from spices that have been freshly ground. That powerful flavor within a spice is due to its oils, and when spices are whole, those oils aren't exposed to air; this keeps the flavor at its maximum. However, the moment those spices are ground and the oils meet the air, they start to lose their intensity.

A mortar and pestle is a common way to grind spices. It consists of a large bowl, known as a mortar, and a heavy, club shaped stick called a pestle; these are often made of stone or ceramic, giving them plenty of strength to crush and grind spices. While they can easily be purchased online, if you have never come across this tool before and are making a dish that calls for one, there are plenty of solutions for grinding spices sans pestle — including using other heavy objects like a rolling pin or wine bottle.