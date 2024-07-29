Here's How Often You Actually Need To Replace Spices

From spicy peppercorns to vibrant jars of paprika, there are thousands of flavorful spices you can use to fill up the spaces on your kitchen shelves. While each comes with its own set of stipulations, there are some general guidelines you can learn to keep track of the freshness levels of all spices. For example, knowing that ground spices lose their quality faster than whole is important to note. And neither one is particularly better than the other either. Ground spices might be more convenient, but whole spices retain their flavor better.

This is why you should buy ground spices in smaller quantities, as they might remain fresh for just two to three years instead of three to four, like most whole spices. Those bulk buys might seem more affordable, but be realistic about how much spice you'll really use. Still, for the absolute best quality, you should really be using your spices within a couple of months.

For more exact information on how long your spices will remain good for, it's a smart idea to purchase spices that share important information, such as harvest dates, on the bottle so you can calculate exactly how long the spice will stay fresh for. Here's a few quick mentions. Salt and vanilla extract typically last longer than other spices, almost indefinitely, unground seeds and spices should last about three to four years, while powders such as ground cumin or chili powder will last closer to two or three.

