Here's When You Can Order Breakfast & Lunch Sandwiches From Starbucks

A lot of people are swinging by Starbucks every day for a little pick-me-up, whether that is one of their many delicious iced coffees, a sweet treat, or a breakfast or lunch sandwich option. And thankfully, unlike other fast food chains, Starbucks serves all the menu options all day long to its beloved customers.

There is no worse feeling than pulling into a McDonald's for an Egg McMuffin with McDonald's breakfast sauce only to be told that you cannot order one because it is past 10 a.m. and breakfast time is over. We've all been there. Similar restrictions are common at most major chain establishments, including Burger King and Wendy's. Starbucks, on the other hand, understands that people are active during different hours of the day and, sometimes, breakfast for lunch sounds like a good idea.

Therefore, the coffee shop chain serves breakfast and lunch during all business hours, meaning you can get a bacon, sausage, and egg wrap at 4 p.m. or a ham and Swiss ciabatta at 8 a.m. The only caveat is that you have to get there before they run out — because once they are gone, they are gone.

