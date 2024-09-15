Here's When You Can Order Breakfast & Lunch Sandwiches From Starbucks
A lot of people are swinging by Starbucks every day for a little pick-me-up, whether that is one of their many delicious iced coffees, a sweet treat, or a breakfast or lunch sandwich option. And thankfully, unlike other fast food chains, Starbucks serves all the menu options all day long to its beloved customers.
There is no worse feeling than pulling into a McDonald's for an Egg McMuffin with McDonald's breakfast sauce only to be told that you cannot order one because it is past 10 a.m. and breakfast time is over. We've all been there. Similar restrictions are common at most major chain establishments, including Burger King and Wendy's. Starbucks, on the other hand, understands that people are active during different hours of the day and, sometimes, breakfast for lunch sounds like a good idea.
Therefore, the coffee shop chain serves breakfast and lunch during all business hours, meaning you can get a bacon, sausage, and egg wrap at 4 p.m. or a ham and Swiss ciabatta at 8 a.m. The only caveat is that you have to get there before they run out — because once they are gone, they are gone.
Starbucks has food are options for everybody
Starbucks has a large menu that can accommodate people with different dietary needs. For instance, the chain has vegetarian options for breakfast and lunch, including an Impossible breakfast sandwich made with the meatless sausage substitute and a mozzarella and tomato focaccia sandwich. People who prefer to not eat cheese can enjoy the chicken, maple syrup, and egg breakfast sandwich or a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich. The options are endless. However given the variety, the stores have to be careful with how much of each product they stock to minimize food waste. Therefore, the stores sometimes run out of food options — which means the customers will not be able to order the item until there is more.
A person on Reddit inquired as to why the stores tend to run out of breakfast sandwiches throughout the day, and several people who claim to work at the chain stated it is because the items are popular and the store is limited in their stocking options. One commenter alleged that the breakfast sandwiches arrive frozen and baristas only do a single "sandwich pull" a day using a digital system to calculate how many sandwiches should be moved to the "thawing fridge."
Once the amount is gone, customers allegedly have to wait until the next day until the item is available again. That means your best bet for grabbing your desired lunch or breakfast sandwich is to do so early in the day.