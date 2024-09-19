Hacks That Will Have You Saving Money When You Shop At Costco
It's no secret that Costco is a great place to buy in bulk and enjoy great prices. With exclusive savings for its members on everything from travel to toilet paper, Costco is the place to go to stock up on a budget. The warehouse-style retailer offers heavy discounts on name-brand items, as well as its popular store line, Kirkland Signature. Seasoned Costco shoppers know just how to find the best deals in the store as well as online.
Even experienced shoppers will be surprised at just how many perks there are to be found when shopping at Costco. These hacks will have you saving even more money by taking full advantage of your membership. Some have to do with discounts for services you already use while others help you take advantage of special pricing and clearance items in the warehouse. If you're a Costco shopper, you have to know how to stretch your dollars and make the most of your next Costco run.
Look for items with an asterisk
Costco offers items for less than you would pay at other stores but you can find even lower prices on things that are on final clearance. That being said, you have to know how to read the Costco price label to figure out which items are being cleared off the shelves — stores don't advertise with big flashy signs like you might expect at other chains. Green tags mean organic items and white tags are standard pricing, but you should also pay attention to the symbols on the labels as well. While the store does not have a designated clearance section, special prices are noted with an asterick symbol, located on the top right corner of the tag.
Costco typically puts this asterisk on things that they won't carry anymore, so make sure to grab it before it is no longer offered. An asterick also means that you won't see a better price and you can be sure that this is lowest you'll be able to pay for this particular item. This can often mean extra savings since they are trying to get old items out of the warehouse to make room for new stock.
Upgrade to executive membership status
If you're a frequent Costco shopper, opting for the highest membership status can actually save you money in addition to providing other perks. At $130 per year, the executive membership costs more upfront than the gold membership, which is just $65 annually. However, you'll get 2% cash back on your purchases up to a maximum of $1250. If you shop at Costco often, this can add up to as much (or more) as the cost of the membership. I upgraded my membership when I had young babies and the reward was enough to pay for the annual renewal, as well as a couple boxes of diapers. Rewards are sent out in the form of a Costco credit to the primary account holder each year, conveniently timed to coincide with renewing your membership.
The executive membership also has additional savings for services like travel and insurance. Shoppers at this level get a mailed copy of the Costco Connections magazine, which highlights new products as well as upcoming special deals. Overall, the benefits can quickly outweigh the added cost of the higher tier.
Use your app
If you want to be the first to know about upcoming special deals, download the Costco app to get notified of new merchandise and pricing. It advertises sales and promotions that you might not otherwise know about, including the availability of products in-store and manufacturer's discounts available through Costco. You can even order items directly through the app for delivery or pickup.
The app doesn't have any coupons, so you'll get the same savings when you get to Costco whether or not you use the app ahead of time. However, it is the best way to find out about upcoming deals and lets you tailor your list to take advantage of the best prices. The app adds convenient labels to help you know where and how to get the best prices on your buys at Costco, whether it's an online-only offer or available at your local warehouse. Some items are only available through the Costco Next program, which offers discount pricing for Costco members at third-party retailers. These purchases are not available in the store but you can get to them through navigating the app and entering your membership number.
Buy Kirkland Signature
Loyal Costco shoppers know how much they can save by going with the store brand, Kirkland Signature, when doing their shopping. It is often the best way to get fantastic prices and often outperforms other name brands when it comes to quality as well. Costco partners will well-known brands to create its store line products. For example, Kirkland Signature greek yogurt is likely made by German company Ehrmann. Its hard seltzers fall under the expertise of the same beverage manufacturer that has partnerships with other stores like Target and Whole Foods. You can find everything from frozen food to baked goods to batteries, and even sport some Kirkland Signature logo apparel to show your love of the brand.
Kirkland Signature also carries an extensive selection of organic items, so sticking with the store brand is often a win-win if you want the highest quality without paying a lot. Some customer favorites, such as frozen strawberries, are only available in organic but cost less than their conventionally grown counterparts at another grocery store. Because they come in bulk, it's helpful to seek out a sample to make sure you like it, which Costco also loves to provide.
Add rotisserie chicken to your list
One of the best hacks for making the most of your budget at Costco is heading straight to the meat department. The famous rotisserie chickens sell for $4.99, making them one of the greatest deals in the store (and possibly ever). They weigh close to 3 pounds and are perfectly cooked to eat as-is or shredded on top of a salad, in a soup, or in a casserole. You can even store extra in the freezer for future meals. These chickens are made fresh every two hours and you can be sure that you'll always get a great-tasting bird.
Costco keeps the price low to entice shoppers into the store. It also puts the chicken on full display at the back of the warehouse, leading customers to walk past plenty of other items on their way to getting a great deal. This results in more impulse buys, a tactic that Costco employs to generate more sales, even though the company sells the rotisserie chickens at a loss.
Fill up your tank
One of the best cost-saving hacks at Costco is available outside of the warehouse. Most stores have a gas station nearby that has super low prices, but you'll need to be a member to pump. Both regular and premium gas are typically between 20 and 30 cents cheaper per gallon than other retailers. The exact price fluctuates and depends on your region, so pay attention to prices in your area before deciding whether a Costco membership is worth it just for the gas. The savings can be good, as much as $1 per gallon in some cases, but it tends to vary widely.
Lines at the pump can also be long, so getting Costco gas isn't a great option when you're running on E and in a hurry. However, if you're already making a Costco run and have the time to wait, it's a great opportunity to enjoy your food court hot dog while waiting for a phenomenal deal on gas. You can also shop at off-peak times to enjoy slightly shorter lines.
Pay attention to price endings
Costco doesn't advertise traditional sales with big banners, so you have to know their secret pricing language to know where the best deals are in the store. The majority of items have prices that end in $0.99, which means that it a standard product. Occasionally, you'll spy a highlighted savings line showing a rebate or other limited-time offer, but if you see a price ending in $0.97, it's on Costco's version of clearance. This can mean anything from an overstock of inventory to a discontinued item. Even better discounts are marked with a $0.00 ending, courtesy of the individual store manager. These are the best prices out there but are specific to that Costco store.
If you're able to wait, you can get the best prices on certain things once they are marked down. That being said, don't let deals ending in discount pricing pass by unless you're willing to risk missing the item completely. Once Costco is done carrying certain things, they don't always restock.
Ask for price adjustments
This hack requires a return trip to your local store but it can help you save money on items that you already purchased. If you end up buying an item and see it for a cheaper price at Costco within 30 days of your purchase, just take it to customer service and ask them to adjust the price. You'll need your receipt, but the counter will be able to give you a refund to match the new, lower cost as long as the product is the same. This doesn't always apply to manager promotions or other rebates offered through the manufacturer rather than the warehouse itself.
Costco does not price match other retailers, however, this doesn't come up often. Since many of the products that Costco carries are from their store line or come in larger sizes than you'll find at another store, it's not likely that you'll come across the exact same item somewhere else.
Get deals on alcohol
Costco is known for having a great wine and alcohol selection, including hard-to-find options and local brews. You can even find rare and high-end liquor at amazing Costco prices. A bottle of Blaton's single-barrel whiskey typically retails for around $150, but it's been seen on the Costco shelves for as low as $50 to $60. This is a rare sighting, so snag a bottle if you're lucky enough to come across one.
One hack worth considering is sticking with the Kirkland Signature brand for a budget-friendly option that is still top-notch. In taste tests, many ranked as well or better than name brands. Kirkland Signature vodka consistently gets top praise from customers and is a fraction of the cost of pricey options.
Keep in mind that not all states carry alcohol in Costco stores and the laws on promotions, sales, and taxes can vary. Return policies on alcohol are also state-specific, so make sure to check with customer service before purchasing if you want to know more.
Share your membership with a friend
Costco has strict rules about membership requirements, including for people within the same household sharing an account. You can get a household card for other people living at the same address, as long as they have proof of residence. This allows you to split the cost of membership and share the benefits with a roommate or family members. Each person on the account will need their own card to make purchases at Costco, however.
If you don't think that you'll go through a bulk-sized item, but don't have roommates or family in your home, consider splitting the cost with a friend. If they are not part of your household, you won't be able to share membership but can plan out your purchases together. The primary cardholder has to be present at the checkout but once you're done, divvy up your items to make the most of the bulk purchases. While you can't resell Costco items for a profit, you can share the expense with another person.
Make a list
Even though Costco has great deals, buying in bulk often means a hefty bill at the end. When you add the price of extra items that find their way into your cart, the costs can start to add up. Making a list is a great way to keep your focus on what you need and leads to fewer impulse purchases. Consider the store's layout and group items on your list accordingly. This cuts down on trips around the store trying to track everything down.
Costco's store is designed to get customers traveling from the front to the back and to the front again, which the store counts on to increase the likelihood that you'll pick up extra products as you meander through the aisles. If you do find something that seems too good to pass up, go around the store's racetrack one more time before deciding to put it into your cart. If it really is that great, you'll be just as excited about it later.
Take back items that don't work for you
Costco offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee and lets you return most items that don't work for you. The chain is committed to creating a great customer experience, even if that means taking back food that didn't taste like you expected or household goods that you didn't need. You can even get a refund on your membership fees if you find that Costco isn't the right place for you to do your shopping.
There are a few exceptions, but most of the time, you can get a full refund. Electronics and appliances have a 90-day return window, while some other items, such as tires, have specific warranty timelines. Custom orders as well as tickets to events and travel experiences cannot be refunded. In some cases, alcohol and cigarettes cannot be returned due to state laws. The best place to find out about returns is the Costco customer service desk. The associates can give you the return policies for specific items as well as set up free tech support to troubleshoot issues, which may eliminate the need for a return at all.
Plan a vacation
Before you jetset across the world, check out the prices for travel and accommodations at Costco. The store offers great deals on travel packages, hotel stays, and special experiences. The perks of booking through Costco Travel can include waived fees, dining credits, and included parking for the exact same room or trip you would find if you went through the resort or cruise line. Many offers come with special extras like credit to spend at a resort or on a cruise ship as well. You might also be eligible for a digital Costco shop card or enjoy access to exclusive clubs and spas during your stay. Like many of Costco's experience-based services, the chain cultivates partnerships that offer its members the ultimate travel experience.
The store's best deals tend to be on vacation packages that include airfare, accommodations, and other services. While you can book stand-alone travel, including airfare, rental cars, hotel stays, and cruises, an all-inclusive trip can save even more money.
Purchase gift cards
Before you head to the movies or your favorite restaurant, look at Costco to see if they carry gift cards for the place you want to go. You can often save around $10 to $20 by getting a pack of gift cards at Costco, which you can then use for your evening out. Like most other things at the warehouse, gift cards come in bulk and you can't customize the amount on each one. Instead, you'll get a pack of five or six gift cards, each with the same amount on them — they're worth more than the actual price of the pack, which is where the savings come in.
Once purchased, the gift cards are activated right away. If you plan to go to Top Golf that evening, for instance, a quick trip to Costco can save you money on your round. Other popular gift cards include restaurant chains, movie theaters, gaming credits, and even sports and concert tickets.
Switch your car or home insurance
Costco members can get great deals on insurance through the store's carrier, Connect. You can easily get a quote online or in the store to see if the coverage and prices are better than your current provider. The insurance is comparable to many other providers, including additional discounts for students, safe driving, and bundling multiple policies. Executive members get even more benefits, such as roadside assistance or home lockout assistance, all free of charge.
Insurance is underwritten through American Family, so expect to work with a third party for the application process and when filing any claims. You can find out more about the insurance options in the store at one of the kiosks near the exit or by filling out an application online. Because the process uses another vendor, you likely won't be able to walk into the store and walk out with insurance coverage the same day. Plan for some time to get all of the paperwork submitted and go through the entire process.
Cut your own meat
Costco's meat counter already has a lot of great deals but you can also portion your own steaks from a larger cut for even more cost savings. A roast is the perfect selection that can be cut into smaller pieces. You'll spend more upfront on the larger selection but you'll end up with many meals worth of meat to show for it. Because the meat department does not do custom cuts or thickness, this is also a great way to get exactly what you want to throw on the grill or in the pan.
Costco is also known for its epic meat proportions and thick steaks, so don't worry about trimming your standard steak into two thinner versions to make it work for multiple meals. Thinner cuts also work better for some cooking methods. They allow the steak to develop a nice char without worrying about burning while the inside cooks. Not only is this a money-saving hack, but it can also create a tastier and more tender steak.