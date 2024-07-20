What To Know Before You Try Returning Alcohol To Costco

When you run out of booze in the house, where do you usually go for a refill? Whiskey Exchange? Emilio's Beverage Warehouse? Your local street corner liquor store? So long as they have the bottle you like to drink, all are great. But if you're looking for a spot with the best deals and value for the money, Costco is where it's at. They have plenty of great things going for them. For one, you don't need a membership card to buy alcohol in 14 states. Their in-house Kirkland liquors aren't half-bad for the price and, if you're lucky, you could also score some awesome deals for really rare bottles. Some shoppers have had the opportunity to get $150 Blanton's bourbon for $60.

But if you're a dedicated Costco-goer, though, then you'll know of the retailer's super-chill return policy. We wouldn't blame you for thinking that it'd also apply to liquors. But watch out — they're a lot stricter on returns of liquors than most other goods they sell.

As a general rule, Costco typically doesn't accept returns on alcohol and cigarettes "where prohibited by law." Even if you still have the seal intact but have second-guessed that bottle of Japanese whiskey, store policy will prevent them from taking it back. Fortunately, there are a couple of exceptions.