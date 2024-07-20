What To Know Before You Try Returning Alcohol To Costco
When you run out of booze in the house, where do you usually go for a refill? Whiskey Exchange? Emilio's Beverage Warehouse? Your local street corner liquor store? So long as they have the bottle you like to drink, all are great. But if you're looking for a spot with the best deals and value for the money, Costco is where it's at. They have plenty of great things going for them. For one, you don't need a membership card to buy alcohol in 14 states. Their in-house Kirkland liquors aren't half-bad for the price and, if you're lucky, you could also score some awesome deals for really rare bottles. Some shoppers have had the opportunity to get $150 Blanton's bourbon for $60.
But if you're a dedicated Costco-goer, though, then you'll know of the retailer's super-chill return policy. We wouldn't blame you for thinking that it'd also apply to liquors. But watch out — they're a lot stricter on returns of liquors than most other goods they sell.
As a general rule, Costco typically doesn't accept returns on alcohol and cigarettes "where prohibited by law." Even if you still have the seal intact but have second-guessed that bottle of Japanese whiskey, store policy will prevent them from taking it back. Fortunately, there are a couple of exceptions.
Laws will differ from one state to another
In a lot of states, such as Michigan, you're not allowed to return alcohol after the money has changed hands and the receipt printed. If there's a problem with it or you're struck with a sudden bout of buyer's remorse when you get to the parking lot, there are no take-backsies even if it's unopened. This is because of an odd law that restricts sellers from buying liquor from anyone without a license. And since you most likely don't have one, they can't "buy it back" from you. Certain states like California have an exception where if there's something wrong with the alcohol that makes it unfit for consumption, you can return it. So, if you find that there's a bug floating inside when you take a look at your whiskey in the car, then you can bring it back to Costco.
The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) confirmed via Twitter/X in 2017 that the law has no input on whether you can return your alcohol or not. The decision will rest solely on the retailer. If you're a Texan, contact your local Costco to find out how they handle alcohol returns. Considering their continuous streak of being generous with their customers, you'd likely be able to return it if it's unopened and you have a valid receipt. But they may have a limited return period, so decide quickly if you'd like a taste or not!