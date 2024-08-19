The Easy Way To Save Money Buying Steaks At Costco

Costco has a famous (and sometimes infamous) reputation for selling in bulk. Customers buy large amounts of something all at once, and it ends up being cheaper than if the items had been bought individually. As it turns out, the same principle applies to something Costco sells both in bulk and in smaller packages: beef.

When it comes to buying steak from Costco, if you're able (and willing) to buy an entire roast instead of smaller, pre-cut steaks, you'll save more in the long run. A roast is a much larger cut of meat, and it's common for prices to run into the hundreds of dollars, depending on the quality. But you should be looking at the "per pound" price just as closely as the total price. When measured per pound, it's often cheaper to simply chop up a large roast into smaller steaks yourself. A Kirkland Signature roast can often be four to six dollars cheaper per pound than Kirkland Signature steaks, which adds up when you're purchasing a heavy enough slab of beef. Make sure you've got a chef's knife at home that's up to the task of cutting it, though.

