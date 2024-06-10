The Rare $150 Bourbon Costco Shoppers Can Buy For $60

Besides its widely known favorites like $4.99 rotisserie chicken, Costco also has some surprising, luxurious finds that members get a serious kick out of. Depending on the location you shop at, you might be able to score a tray of fresh sushi, Japanese Wagyu beef, 10 pounds of snow crab, or tins of caviar. What better to pair with your gourmet food than a bottle of rare, premium bourbon?

According to whiskey-loving Redditors, a few members have been lucky enough to find a bottle of Blanton's single-barrel bourbon whiskey at their local Costco. Not only is it surprising for bourbon aficionados to find this bottle on the shelves, but finding it at a third of the typical cost makes it quite the treasure. If you're not familiar with the elusive bourbon distilled at the Buffalo Trace Distillery in Kentucky, it's considered one of the most coveted bottles on the market.

Dubbed the "world's first single barrel whiskey" (per Blanton's website), this award-winning premium whiskey is not easy to find on liquor store shelves, largely due to high demand and low supply. The average price for a single bottle is typically around $150, which is why those lucky Redditors were giddy to find it at around $50 to $60 at select Costco warehouses.

