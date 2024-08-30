The Best Way To Freeze A Costco Rotisserie Chicken
Costco's rotisserie chicken has built up something of a cult following among shoppers who appreciate its value, taste, and freshness. In fact it's often ranked among the best rotisserie chickens you can find at the grocery store. For just $4.99, you can get a plump, juicy whole rotisserie chicken ready to be enjoyed or shredded into soups, salads, sandwiches, or wraps (there are some pretty genius ways to use leftover rotisserie chicken). And with such a low price tag, why not stock up and get ahead on meal prep? Here's the best way to freeze a Costco rotisserie chicken if you find yourself with a surplus.
You can freeze your Costco rotisserie chicken whole so long as you've allowed it to cool completely first. This cooling step serves a key purpose in that it reduces the likelihood of bacterial contamination when done right. Cool a whole rotisserie chicken on the counter for up to two hours, and then transfer to the fridge to finish. From there, place the whole chicken in an airtight, freezer-safe container and place it in the freezer with a date label. Aim to use the chicken within about four months for best results.
Freezing smaller portions of your Costco rotisserie chicken
Freezing a rotisserie chicken whole makes it tough to grab and use just a small portion. Luckily, you can freeze individual pieces of the chicken — or even shredded chicken — with a process that is super simple and easy. Grab a freezer-safe zip-top plastic bag and place your shredded chicken or chicken pieces inside. Squeeze all of the air out and close it tightly. Label with the date and pop it into the freezer where it will keep for up to three months.
When it comes time to thaw and reheat your frozen chicken, moisture replacement is the name of the game. Over time, the cold temperature of the freezer will draw out water from the chicken, leaving it at risk of being dry, chewy, and tough. You'll want to infuse the meat with as much moisture as possible while heating it through.
Ways to reheat your frozen Costco rotisserie chicken
When you're looking to reheat your rotisserie chicken from frozen, there are a couple of options. If you go with the oven, place a little water at the bottom of your pan, cover the pan with aluminum foil, and heat. This will help the frozen chicken to soak up moisture. If you're using a crock pot, add a little water to the bottom of it, too. This will help the frozen chicken turn out juicy and flavorful.
If you let your Costco rotisserie chicken thaw first, then you have a few more reheating methods at your disposal. Thaw it in the fridge (it may take 24-48 hours depending on the size) and, from there, pop the rotisserie chicken into the air fryer, either whole or in pieces. Set to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and cook for three or four minutes for a reheated chicken with crispy outer skin. You can also zap it in the microwave for a couple minutes; just be sure to cover with a damp paper towel first to promote rehydration.