Costco's rotisserie chicken has built up something of a cult following among shoppers who appreciate its value, taste, and freshness. In fact it's often ranked among the best rotisserie chickens you can find at the grocery store. For just $4.99, you can get a plump, juicy whole rotisserie chicken ready to be enjoyed or shredded into soups, salads, sandwiches, or wraps (there are some pretty genius ways to use leftover rotisserie chicken). And with such a low price tag, why not stock up and get ahead on meal prep? Here's the best way to freeze a Costco rotisserie chicken if you find yourself with a surplus.

Advertisement

You can freeze your Costco rotisserie chicken whole so long as you've allowed it to cool completely first. This cooling step serves a key purpose in that it reduces the likelihood of bacterial contamination when done right. Cool a whole rotisserie chicken on the counter for up to two hours, and then transfer to the fridge to finish. From there, place the whole chicken in an airtight, freezer-safe container and place it in the freezer with a date label. Aim to use the chicken within about four months for best results.