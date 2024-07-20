How To Cook 20 Hot Dogs At Once In A Crock Pot

When summer cookouts start, it's not hard to imagine why shoppers head to the grocery store for the best hot dogs they can buy. After all, they are considered a cheap and delicious offering to feed a crowd, even if you don't always know what is in them, beyond the meat.

Individual servings of charred hot dogs from the grill are great, but when it's time to cook up a larger quantity and you'd like to leave some room on your grill for other foods, try another way to cook a big batch that requires almost no effort on your part.

Unlike your classic New York-style hot dog, which is boiled or grilled, you can cook glizzys — as hot dogs are sometimes called — in dry heat using a Crock-Pot or slow cooker. You don't need any water, broth, or other special ingredients to pull this method off. Best of all, the slow cooker keeps the dogs warm and ready to be put into a bun and topped as high as your heart desires at a moment's notice.