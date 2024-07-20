How To Cook 20 Hot Dogs At Once In A Crock Pot
When summer cookouts start, it's not hard to imagine why shoppers head to the grocery store for the best hot dogs they can buy. After all, they are considered a cheap and delicious offering to feed a crowd, even if you don't always know what is in them, beyond the meat.
Individual servings of charred hot dogs from the grill are great, but when it's time to cook up a larger quantity and you'd like to leave some room on your grill for other foods, try another way to cook a big batch that requires almost no effort on your part.
Unlike your classic New York-style hot dog, which is boiled or grilled, you can cook glizzys — as hot dogs are sometimes called — in dry heat using a Crock-Pot or slow cooker. You don't need any water, broth, or other special ingredients to pull this method off. Best of all, the slow cooker keeps the dogs warm and ready to be put into a bun and topped as high as your heart desires at a moment's notice.
Step 1: Prepare a Crock-Pot
The first step is to prepare your slow cooker or Crock-Pot. You'll need one that has at least a 4.5-quart capacity. In this case, the commonly used 7-quart oval version is more than adequate. Plug it in and get your two packs of hot dogs ready.
Step 2: Place your hot dogs in the Crock-Pot
Unpackage the hot dogs and place them in the Crock-Pot.
Step 3: Turn the Crock-Pot to high
Set the Crock-Pot to the "high" temperature setting.
Step 4: Cook the hot dogs
Cook the hot dogs for two to three hours until they are warmed through.
Step 5: Turn the Crock-Pot to warm
Turn the Crock-Pot to the "keep warm" setting until you are ready to serve the hot dogs.
What can you top hot dogs with?
Most people have a preference for what they like to top their hot dogs with. Although people from Chicago say not to put ketchup on hot dogs, the condiment is still considered a classic topping, as is mustard, sweet relish, and chopped onions.
If you have a craving for some tangier flavors, there are all kinds of pickled ingredients you can add to a hot dog, from pickled onions to pickled peppers. Chicago-style hot dogs feature these toppings, plus a mix of tomatoes, mustard, relish, and a dill pickle.
If you want to get more gourmet with your toppings, the sky is truly the limit. Take inspiration from bahn mi sandwiches and try spiral cut hot dogs topped with pickled cucumber and carrot, and a spicy Sriracha mayo. The final touch is a shower of fresh cilantro.
What can you serve with hot dogs?
Once you've squared away the hot dogs on your menu, you still need to choose some accompaniments and sides. Hot dogs are traditionally an outdoor cookout food so there are plenty of options to create a classic combo. Think of things like tangy herbed potato salad, creamy dill pasta salad, or simple grilled corn on the cob. Or go for a tried-and-true option of a doctored-up can of baked beans to save time.
If you need something cool and refreshing, a platter of sliced cold watermelon, pineapple, or cucumber will always get gobbled up fast. Fill in the blank spots on your cookout table with some bowls of store-bought chips or Chex mix. Finally, cure your guests' sweet tooth by putting out a few desserts. Think of things like fresh fruit slab pie pre-cut into squares, chilled puddings, or just a big plate of cookies.