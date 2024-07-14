Why Is A Hot Dog Called A Glizzy?

If you've been on social media any time in the past few years, you've no doubt collided with the glizzy memesphere. There are countless photos of celebrities chomping down on hot dogs, captioned with the words, "Glizzy Gobbler" or "Glizzy Gladiator". Images of politicians snacking on America's favorite sausage are often tagged #GlizzyGate. When Joey Chestnut, the nation's premier hot dog muncher, announced that he was banned from the 2024 Nathan's hot dog eating contest, his X (formerly Twitter) post was bombarded by replies featuring the word "glizzy," including from Costco, famed in its own right for its food court hot dogs, which referred to Chestnut as "the GLIZZY GOAT." It's the internet's favored term for hot dogs, but why?

The term "glizzy" first arose some time around the late 1990s, originally having a very different meaning. It started as a piece of hip-hop slang for a Glock handgun. The addition of "-izzy" may have been linked to the rise of the "-izzle" suffix in rap around the late 1990s, a trend most closely associated with Snoop Dogg. By the year 2000, "glizzy" was on the lips of such notable rappers as Big Pun, who dropped it in the opening verse of his posthumous single, "It's So Hard," and Lil' Kim, who rapped, "Like my boy Castor Troy with the twin glizzies," (a reference to the movie "Face/Off") on her song "Aunt Dot". So, glizzy = Glock, okay ... but how did it become a word for hot dogs?