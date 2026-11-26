It is no secret that trends in every industry are cyclical, and food is certainly no exception to the rule. If you feel like you are seeing some of the same menu items, culinary techniques, and dining habits from decades ago, you are not imagining things — many of today's buzziest restaurant trends are evocative of those during the birth of the baby boomer generation (members of which were born during the years 1946 through 1964) and the decades that followed.

The dining culture associated with the baby boomer generation arose during a complex and transformative time in United States history, and seeing these food trends emerge again does not necessarily indicate that diners and chefs are nostalgic for every aspect of life during the mid-20th century. That said, it is worth exploring which of these fads have found their way back to the table — and how they have changed in the context of a new era of dining.

We have rounded up 11 of the most notable revivals of boomer-core restaurant trends from the last several years. Keep reading to see if your favorite new dining craze is not quite as new as you think.