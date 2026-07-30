From viral dot cakes to fruit-shaped trompe l'oeil pastries and butter-dipped ice cream, today's dessert trends are all about spectacle. But what satisfied sweet-toothed diners in the 1960s? The era's favorite treats were just as colorful and indulgent — and several have survived, reinventing themselves for new generations.

The most influential '60s desserts come from a myriad of sources. Some are revitalizations of centuries-old sweets from Europe and Asia; some became sensations after their introduction by a famous chef; and others were planted into '60s recipe books by food corporations hoping to sell more of their own product.

From the gooey, chocolatey concoction called the Tunnel of Fudge Cake to the Baked Alaska that is making a comeback, these desserts have had a lasting impact on United States culinary culture. Keep reading for a list of 11 desserts that defined the 1960s.