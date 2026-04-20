Why This Vintage Dish That Ruled Restaurants In The '70s Fell Out Of Popularity

Certain foods and dishes go in and out of fashion all of the time. Whether it's sun-dried tomatoes in the '90s or bacon everywhere, including on donuts, in the 2000s, diners get tired of things that become ubiquitous (and sometimes, trends cycle back a few decades later). But with one food trend, the reason for its fall from grace was less a matter of taste, and more because the dish was a finicky pain for chefs to prepare.

That dish? The soufflé. Consisting of a saucy base with a puffy cap of whipped egg whites — and prepared in both savory and sweet iterations — soufflés hit their stride around the 1970s, arguably helped along by the fame of Julia Child and the spotlight she shone on French cuisine. (That said, soufflés' history stretches back to the 1700s, and by the start of the 20th century, it was well-established in the French culinary canon.) Fittingly, soufflé means "breath" and when done right, a spoonful of the dish can be light as air, at least when made correctly.

It was that whole "making it right" issue that was arguably the downfall of the soufflé. The puffy parts of soufflés are prone to sinking (or not even rising in the first place) if you make mistakes — so much so that the sinking soufflé was a recurring trope in TV and movies. That's not ideal in a fast-paced kitchen, hence why the soufflé has vanished.