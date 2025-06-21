How Old-School Lunch Wagons Paved The Way For Modern Diners

Diners are a classic part of American food culture, a place you go to get a decent cup of joe and comfort food. Who knew these unfussy, nostalgic establishments actually started out on wheels? Diners originated in Providence, Rhode Island, in 1872, when teenage entrepreneur Walter Scott created the first-ever "night lunch" wagon. Starting in the 1850s, Scott had sold items like fruit, candy, and newspapers from a basket to people downtown for years until he recognized an untapped market: late shift workers. He eventually swapped his basket for a push cart and later a canvas-topped freight wagon that he parked outside the Providence Journal office, where he sold coffee and quick bites to newspaper employees and other late-shift workers who didn't get out of work until after restaurants closed. He probably didn't use the best coffee beans, but it fit the bill after a long day. Others took note of Scott's idea and started their own mobile eateries.

Flash-forward to 1884 and Samuel Messer Jones of Worcester, Massachusetts, built the first culinary caravan with a full kitchen and room for customers to enjoy a meal inside. The eat-in wagon was a huge success, and Worcester builder Charles H. Palmer, who ended up buying up most of Jones' carts, patented his lunch cart design in 1891. The carts featured a counter separating the back kitchen from the dining area in front where there were barstools and chairs for diners to eat. There were also windows that allowed servers to pass food to more customers outside.