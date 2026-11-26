Tomato Sandwiches Go From Drab To Delectable When You Sprinkle On This Seasoning Packet
A perfect tomato sandwich is the picture of high maintenance simplicity. The best tomato sandwich that one can create requires everyday squishy sandwich bread, sure, off-the-shelf mayo, and the salt and pepper that you might already have on the counter. But it also demands pert, peak-season fruit that's so juicy that it's affected a whole genre of food writing about how to make your tomato sandwiches less soggy. And when's the last time you found such a perfect specimen in the supermarket or grocery store? In, say, December? That's when a hearty pinch from the Italian seasoning packet buried in your cabinet seizes its moment in the spotlight and enhances a tomato sandwich that might otherwise not be so hot.
If you have relegated these versatile little envelopes only to the quick salad dressings that their packages imply, then you've been missing out. The onion, garlic, basil, parsley, and rosemary that you'll find obscured in an Italian seasoning packet's amalgam also historically pair terrifically with tomatoes specifically. Just ask any red sauce or gravy. Being that many of these blends also contain salt, you may want to skip a separate shake from the salt shaker this time. Taste the Italian seasoning first to avoid a potential sodium overload, then sprinkle a thin layer atop the tomatoes for an herbaceous pairing practically guaranteed for success. A few little extras will further improve this improvement.
More flavor flair for Italian seasoning packet tomato sandwiches
The fresh counterpart to your favorite dried Italian seasoning herbs will imbue your tomato sandwiches with the best of both worlds. Toss some torn basil onto your mayo-slathered bread slices, or shower some chopped parsley over the botanicals for a double dose of each element's essence. A swipe of smooth, roasted garlic is also a brilliant addition in either case.
You might also be tempted to wade into the world of Italian cheeses for your sandwich after tearing into the seasoning packet. Do so cautiously, as the shadowy cabal that decides whether hot dogs are sandwiches or whether cereal is actually soup is ungenerous about what additions one can make and still call a tomato sandwich a tomato sandwich. Bolder culinary adventurers will love a geographically relevant bit of mozzarella, which will add a creamy texture while remaining a neutral canvas for the seasoning. Some thinly shaved parm can also join its natural umami with that in the tomato for a powerhouse of savory notes. You might even like these pairings enough to keep them in mind come proper tomato season.