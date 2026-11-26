A perfect tomato sandwich is the picture of high maintenance simplicity. The best tomato sandwich that one can create requires everyday squishy sandwich bread, sure, off-the-shelf mayo, and the salt and pepper that you might already have on the counter. But it also demands pert, peak-season fruit that's so juicy that it's affected a whole genre of food writing about how to make your tomato sandwiches less soggy. And when's the last time you found such a perfect specimen in the supermarket or grocery store? In, say, December? That's when a hearty pinch from the Italian seasoning packet buried in your cabinet seizes its moment in the spotlight and enhances a tomato sandwich that might otherwise not be so hot.

If you have relegated these versatile little envelopes only to the quick salad dressings that their packages imply, then you've been missing out. The onion, garlic, basil, parsley, and rosemary that you'll find obscured in an Italian seasoning packet's amalgam also historically pair terrifically with tomatoes specifically. Just ask any red sauce or gravy. Being that many of these blends also contain salt, you may want to skip a separate shake from the salt shaker this time. Taste the Italian seasoning first to avoid a potential sodium overload, then sprinkle a thin layer atop the tomatoes for an herbaceous pairing practically guaranteed for success. A few little extras will further improve this improvement.