The Sog-Free Sandwich Tomato Starts With A Seasoning Trick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

What's worse than biting into a perfectly assembled sandwich and getting a mouthful of watery tomato mush? Nothing, honestly. So let those days be a thing of the past with our quick fix to the dreaded soggy tomato that starts before you even begin to assemble your meal.

Start off by slicing your tomatoes, giving them a little dusting of salt, then placing them in a quick brine of vinegar, olive oil, and sugar. Yes, sugar. Stay with us. Let them sit there for five minutes before draining off all the liquid, and what you'll be left with are tomato slices that somehow taste more like ... a tomato. It's juicy yet drier and fully seasoned, as if the fruit just had a glow-up. This marinade trick is one of the things you need for the best tomato sandwich of your life, so if you're not already a convert, you're about to be.

Now, we believe this works so well because salt draws out additional moisture from the tomato through osmosis, which you later drain away to be left with a much drier fruit. The added sugar and vinegar help to create a beautiful sweet and acidic balance that brings out all the best natural flavors, while olive oil is there to help all those flavors cling to the fruit. And this trick will definitely work better with tomatoes left at room temperature, so take them out of the fridge in advance. If you didn't already know, room-temperature tomatoes just taste better.