Wait, Is Cereal Actually Soup?

Semantic debates about whether certain foods do or do not slot into particular categories are like Rorschach tests. Whether a glass is half empty or half full, a rare beverage contender, is among the oldest and most obviously philosophical of popular culinary quibbles. "Is a hot dog a sandwich?" is the most famous; the "what time is the Super Bowl" of edible arguments.

Then, there are more niche or even regional proffers, often also sandwich-related. Is a lobster roll a sandwich? Is there a difference between one from Maine or Connecticut? What about a gyro, or any of the open-faced melts in creation? Some proposals deliriously veer into the absurd: Isn't wine juice? Aren't we drinking juice right now?

Whether cereal is soup falls somewhere in between, requiring more in-depth consideration. And your answer (since there isn't necessarily an absolutely correct one), as with all of these mostly harmless little imbroglios, provides the quickest glimpse into your very soul. (And, for the record, a hot dog is not a sandwich any more than a lobster roll or gyro are, but open-faced melts win the designation; and yes, we are drinking juice right now.)