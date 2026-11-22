Boxed mac and cheese is the considerably sung hero of many an easy weeknight dinner, quick lunch, and cozy midnight snack. It's as fast as it is deceptively decadent, as what once seemed more like astronaut food and crafting materials transforms into a melty delight before your eyes. There are also a lot of excellent options that need no further adornment, like the best boxed mac and cheese varieties topping our ranking. But even the finest among them still just seem to invite all manner of mix-ins. And a sprinkling of smoked paprika is just about the easiest addition a person can make.

Standard paprika and smoked paprika both begin life as red peppers, but only the latter is dried over fire. That, of course, gives smoked paprika the woodsy notes that bring a warm, toasty quality to everything it meets. And it's a heck of a lot easier to shake some into your mac and cheese than it would be to arrange the batch over some molten oak. Just like the ordinary paprika that's typically expected to skew sweeter, smoked paprika's underlying heat, or perceived spiciness, can vary wildly, so give it a try before piling on when you're opening a new jar. You can then stir it into the sauce to taste before you introduce the noodles for the best distribution. The crimson powder really does a lot with very little effort, giving any mac and cheese more depth, and you can consider even more flavors to layer in from there.