18 Pantry Staples Every Kitchen Should Always Have Stocked

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Stocking your pantry is an art and a science. It's also a dynamic and deeply personal endeavor. In general, you want an inventory that can amount to a few different recipes, particularly when you haven't had time to run to the market, or some ingredient is unexpectedly past its prime. But the chili ingredients that my household likes to stock every fall might not comport with your own autumnal desires, nor may the surplus of dried peppers in my cabinet appeal to your palate. So, while the items below achieve their intended purpose — creating tasty plates on a whim — there are some goods you can swap with whatever's more relevant to your own preferences.

I'm also using the notion of "pantry" staples pretty conservatively, meaning shelf-stable foodstuffs you can more or less unpack and forget about until it's time to crack 'em open (within reason). I've also mostly left vegetables to the freezer since something like frozen peas typically performs better than canned, but you might keep a jar of marinated artichoke hearts or asparagus around. It's all deliciously subjective, and, with a little planning, deliciously prepared, too.