11 Fast Food Ranch Dipping Sauces, Ranked Worst To Best
Ranch dressing is a creamy, tangy condiment typically made with a base of buttermilk, mayonnaise, and sour cream, along with herbs and seasonings like dill, parsley, garlic, and onion. Although it's a popular salad dressing, ranch is way more versatile than that. It's great for dipping fries, dressing up sandwiches, and pairing with almost anything savory. But not all ranch dressings are created equal, and the differences become pretty obvious when you taste them side by side. With that in mind, I tried and ranked ranch dipping sauces from popular fast food chains to find out which ones are worth ordering.
Before we get into the yummy ranch taste-testing results, you should know I mostly considered flavor and mass appeal when assigning each sauce its final ranking. More on my methodology can be found at the end, my ranch-loving friends, but first, let's see how your favorite fast food chain's ranch sauce measured up in a head-to-head competition.
11. Taco Bell Avocado Ranch
In a ranking of every Taco Bell sauce that I conducted, the chain's Avocado Ranch managed to score a seventh-place spot. However, for the purposes of this taste test, it just had to come in dead last. Yes, it had a decent amount of ranch flavor, which I enjoyed, but it was also pretty mayo-forward, and that's not what I look for in a quality ranch dressing. In addition, the avocado flavor was subpar at best, and there wasn't nearly enough of it. Add to that the fact that it reeked of low-quality ingredients, and you have a recipe for failure. Ugh.
The nicest thing I can say about Taco Bell's Avocado Ranch is that it had a pleasingly thick, creamy texture. But if I'm going to venture away from a classic ranch recipe and go for something with a unique flavor infusion, it better deliver on all fronts. This sauce simply did not, so it stays in last place. No need to fret, though. There are still plenty of better-tasting options to come.
10. Sonic Ranch
Sonic's ranch dressing undoubtedly tastes better than Taco Bell's Avocado Ranch, but it failed to wow me. In fact, I disliked it quite a bit. The texture was alright thanks to it being decently thick and creamy, but that wasn't nearly enough to save it from the dregs of my list. After all, consistency is one thing, but the actual taste of a particular product is the most important aspect.
In the flavor department, Sonic's Ranch dressing left a whole lot to be desired. It was super tangy and bright, which, admittedly, I enjoyed. However, it also featured a debilitating amount of vinegar-y pickle flavor and an overwhelming presence of dill. While these aren't necessarily bad things for some people, I don't want my ranch to taste like pickle juice. Honestly, I almost gave it last place, but I know pickles have broad appeal, so some people will enjoy Sonic's recipe much more than I did. Regardless, it also had a lingering metallic aftertaste I couldn't shake. Even after cleansing my palate several times, it stuck around in the worst way. Yuck.
All things considered, I sure won't be going to Sonic for the ranch dressing, and I recommend you follow my lead on this one. Even if you like pickle-laden renditions of the sauce, the low-quality flavor and off-putting aftertaste are still a major turn-off.
9. Chick-fil-A Garden Herb Ranch
Coming in ninth place is Chick-fil-A with its Garden Herb Ranch. Compared to the lower-ranking picks, it was a major improvement, but it still didn't hit the mark as a quality recipe worth going out of your way for.
The best part about Chick-fil-A's Garden Herb Ranch was that it was thick and creamy, so it had what it takes to cling to the fries I dipped in it. Still, instead of tasting like ranch dressing, it was more like extra-tangy mayo with a touch of sour on the backend. I'll give it full marks for brightness, but even so, it was fairly bland overall. Would I straight up refuse to eat it again? No, but Chick-fil-A has plenty of other tasty sauces; I recommend going for one of them instead. The Garden Herb ranch will likely let you down, and it certainly won't assuage a craving for a classic version of the sauce, so why bother? Unfortunately, the bottom three picks are all a hard pass from me, but it only gets tastier from here on out. Next!
8. KFC Classic Ranch
KFC offers a Classic Ranch dipping cup, and let me tell you, it blows the bottom three fast food recipes away when it comes to nailing a traditional recipe. Despite this, it still isn't something I would make a special trip to KFC for. My reasoning: It had the elements you want from ranch — tangy, zesty, herby, creamy, and savory — but when held up against the higher-ranking options, it was fairly bland overall.
Flavor potency aside, KFC's Classic Ranch had a passable texture. If I were being picky, and I am (how else am I supposed to rank so many sauces?) I would have enjoyed it more if it was a touch thicker. It still managed to stick to my fries, but it didn't cling like the best of them. Pair that with the lackluster taste and eighth place isn't all that bad. My advice is to opt for KFC's Comeback Sauce the next time you visit the chain. It is fairly similar to a Buffalo-style ranch, and it has way more going on than the boring Classic Ranch. Moving on...
7. Wendy's Creamy Ranch
Wendy's Creamy Ranch was not bad per se, but it failed to win me over. My main reason is that it didn't feature a balanced flavor. It relied too heavily on dill to make it palatable. The tangy, bright elements were proportionally represented, but I wanted more herbs and a stronger savory undertone. Oh well. They can't all be bangers, but at least this one didn't leave me wanting to rinse it from my mouth post-haste. It tasted fresh and delivered on the signature ranch elements, but I wish they did the heavy lifting with more than one herb.
The Creamy Ranch at Wendy's didn't leave me wanting more in terms of texture. It was thick, extra creamy, and it stuck to my fries like a champ. So no love lost there. Additionally, it didn't taste nearly as low-quality as the products we've discussed thus far. So, if you are a major fan of ranch dressings with an abundance of dill, Wendy's recipe will likely hit the spot. Still, for my money, I'll be heading to one of the fast food chains yet to come when I want to slather my meal in ranch dressing.
6. Taco Bell Spicy Ranch
Taco Bell's Spicy Ranch is where my ranking takes a serious turn for the better. Starting with it, I would happily order every sauce on our list again. The recipes that ranked lower, not so much. Now that we have that settled, I didn't expect Taco Bell to perform so well when it came to ranch dressing — it's a Tex-Mex spot, after all — but I was pleasantly surprised. When I first tried it, I knew it would rank higher than some others. Not only was it creamy and thick enough to stick to whatever you put it on, but it also brought tons of flavor.
While many people like to spice up store-bought ranch, Taco Bell's Spicy Ranch already had a bit of heat, and it instantly drew me in. I love a good kick, and this had it. Don't get it twisted, though: It was hot, but not so much that it would turn sensitive palates off. The kick was subtle at first, and with every taste, it built in a delightful way. I'd call it a mild to medium spice level at best, so feel free to dive in without worrying about it becoming molten lava in your mouth. It was zesty, bright, herby, and tangy, so it was winning on all fronts.
5. McDonald's Creamy Ranch
Plain and simple, McDonald's is not the fast food joint for me. In general, I find the quality and flavors of its food seriously lacking. However, I was shocked to discover that the company's Creamy Ranch was a force to be reckoned with. Bright, tangy, and herb-forward, it was everything I could want from a classic recipe and more. As you can see by its fifth-place ranking, it still got beat out by a few picks, but oh man, was it tasty. I wouldn't go so far as to say it was a flavor powerhouse, but it hit the spot and then some.
Additionally, McDonald's Creamy Ranch was exactly as the name suggests. It was also thick, but not so much that it wouldn't spread nicely, and it clung to the fries I dipped into it like a dream. Admittedly, it was the first sauce I sampled on my taste-testing adventure, but it came out swinging. For a moment, I thought it might even take the number one spot — that's how yummy it was. In the end, it didn't live up to my initial guess, but don't let its fifth-place spot fool you: McDonald's Creamy Ranch was a delight, and it's just what you need to give the restaurant's sub-par menu items a much-needed boost in terms of flavor and texture. Nicely done, McDonald's. I stand corrected.
4. Burger King Creamy Ranch
Burger King is no fool. Although I recently ranked fast food BBQ sauces and Burger King's came in last place, I took one look at the packaging of its ranch sauce and knew it would rank high. Why? Well, the label clearly showed that it wasn't a proprietary product. Instead, it was none other than Hidden Valley Ranch — something I definitely have in my fridge at all times.
Hidden Valley Ranch has a taste many of us know and love for a reason. It boasts lots of herbs, brightness, zest, tang, and a savory edge to boot. The creaminess was also far superior to many of the lower-ranking picks. There wasn't a single thing to desire regarding texture, either; it stuck to my fries like it was made for it. I have zero complaints. That doesn't mean it can't get even yummier, though, and the top three sauces are proof of that. So, without further ado, let's get to the best of the best.
3. Popeyes Buttermilk Ranch
Now that we have reached the top three, only show-stopping recipes remain — the first of which is Popeyes Buttermilk Ranch. Delectably creamy, rich, and savory, it had all the classic flavors a ranch-lover like myself could want. There was the ideal amount of herbs, great tang, ample zest, and a lovely brightness that made me want more with every bite. That was before I dipped fries in it, too. Once I did, the salt made every element pop on my tongue. And yes, I ate the entire dipping cup — more than required for this taste test.
Popeyes Buttermilk Ranch also has the ideal texture. It was smooth enough to spread and thick enough to cling to my fries in expert fashion. Regrettably, there are few menu items at Popeyes you'd be wise to avoid, but the Buttermilk Ranch sure isn't one of them. It is delish! Although I gave it third place, you should take that more as a nod to the two upcoming picks, not a slight against it. Speaking of which, let's see who earned the coveted spots, shall we?
2. Good Times Ranch
My award for second place goes to Good Times. It almost feels like cheating, too, because instead of having its own recipe, the chain hands out cups of Marzetti Ranch. The brand is a powerhouse in the dressing game — it excelled in a Chowhound's blue cheese ranking as well — and the ranch recipe is just one more reason it is a superstar. Thankfully for us, Good Times knows this, and they decided to cash in on the company's popularity instead of passing off a sub-par pick to its consumers.
Good Times' Marzetti Ranch boasted a super-premium taste that was hard to beat. With every taste, I marveled at the delicious savory, herby flavors coating my tongue. It also had a strong peppercorn element that kept me coming back for more — and more. It didn't overwhelm the other ingredients, either. Everything was expertly balanced, and I struggled to see how anyone could fault the overall taste. My only complaint, and it's marginal, is that it could have been a tad thicker. I really didn't care, though. It was creamy and put almost all of the other recipes to shame. Put some on Good Times Wild Fries and watch out: You'll be in for a major treat.
1. Popeyes Blackened Ranch
By far, the absolute best fast food dressing I sampled was Popeyes Blackened Ranch. Honestly, after my first taste, I knew everything else would struggle to compete. Not only did it have the ideal thick, creamy texture, but it was also overflowing with traditional ranch flavors anyone could love. It also elevated the classic recipe by adding something special to the mix: the flavor of Cajun seasoning. I know what I said way back in last place about not wanting to stray from a traditional recipe, but this sauce was mouth-wateringly delicious in all the right ways, so yeah. It just had to take gold.
Savory, creamy, tangy, herby, zesty, and bright, Popeyes Blackened Ranch was the stuff dreams are made of. The depth of flavor was unbeatable. With every bite, I reveled in a rich, peppery goodness that nothing else I tried could even come close to. Like, wow. I loved it so much that I found myself wishing I could buy it in bulk and, not that I would have to, but I'd definitely forsake all other fast food chains forevermore to get some. Dang, Popeyes. Just when I thought I couldn't be more enamored with ranch dressing, you went ahead and proved me wrong. I suggest you head to your nearest location right now to try it, even if you only order a couple of cups of the Blackened Ranch and nothing else.
Methodology
I freaking love ranch. Like, seriously. I dip my fries, sandwiches, and pizza in ranch dressing all the time, and I don't hold back. Fanaticism aside, I had to come up with a way to rank the fast food sauces above. So, I decided to focus on texture, recipe accuracy, mass appeal, and overall flavor.
After tasting each option solo, I also tested their texture by dipping Kirkland Signature fries into them. I know I could have just snagged a side of fries from one of the fast food spots, but they often have way too much salt, which could muddy the taste-testing waters. Regardless, the ones that clung like no other won a few points right off the bat. After that, the recipes that delivered a delicious balance of tangy, zesty, creamy, and savory all at once soared to the top of my list.
Moving forward, I'll stick to sixth place or higher and avoid the bottom three like the plague. Considering two of the top three came from Popeyes, though, you better believe that's where I'll be headed when nothing but the best ranch will do.