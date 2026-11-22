Sonic's ranch dressing undoubtedly tastes better than Taco Bell's Avocado Ranch, but it failed to wow me. In fact, I disliked it quite a bit. The texture was alright thanks to it being decently thick and creamy, but that wasn't nearly enough to save it from the dregs of my list. After all, consistency is one thing, but the actual taste of a particular product is the most important aspect.

In the flavor department, Sonic's Ranch dressing left a whole lot to be desired. It was super tangy and bright, which, admittedly, I enjoyed. However, it also featured a debilitating amount of vinegar-y pickle flavor and an overwhelming presence of dill. While these aren't necessarily bad things for some people, I don't want my ranch to taste like pickle juice. Honestly, I almost gave it last place, but I know pickles have broad appeal, so some people will enjoy Sonic's recipe much more than I did. Regardless, it also had a lingering metallic aftertaste I couldn't shake. Even after cleansing my palate several times, it stuck around in the worst way. Yuck.

All things considered, I sure won't be going to Sonic for the ranch dressing, and I recommend you follow my lead on this one. Even if you like pickle-laden renditions of the sauce, the low-quality flavor and off-putting aftertaste are still a major turn-off.