There are so many forms of sweet potato to love. From sweet potato bisque to roasted sweet potatoes to the Thanksgiving version with marshmallows on top, there are many ways to enjoy them. Spicy and sweet versions are both delicious, but you can also combine both of those flavors into one fantastic sweet potato topping. Loading up your baked sweet potatoes with hot honey enhances their natural sweetness while adding a bit of a kick.

To give this a try, split your washed sweet potatoes in half lengthwise, then season them with whatever floats your boat. Salt, pepper, and paprika (smoked or otherwise) work well with these potatoes. Hit both the skin side and the cut side with your favorite cooking oil (or whatever type of cooking fat you prefer), place them face-down on a parchment paper-covered baking sheet, then stick them in the oven until they're soft. Take them out, flip them over, and here's where you drizzle them in a little bit (or a lot, your call) of hot honey (Melinda's Hot Honey is our favorite store-bought version). When you pop them back into the oven for a few minutes, the sugar in the honey will caramelize, creating a rich flavor and a sticky texture. Let's take a look at some spins you can take on this idea to ramp up the sweetness — or the spiciness — of your hot honey sweet potatoes.