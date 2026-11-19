Not Brown Sugar Or Cinnamon — Make Better Baked Sweet Potatoes By Adding This Hot Condiment
There are so many forms of sweet potato to love. From sweet potato bisque to roasted sweet potatoes to the Thanksgiving version with marshmallows on top, there are many ways to enjoy them. Spicy and sweet versions are both delicious, but you can also combine both of those flavors into one fantastic sweet potato topping. Loading up your baked sweet potatoes with hot honey enhances their natural sweetness while adding a bit of a kick.
To give this a try, split your washed sweet potatoes in half lengthwise, then season them with whatever floats your boat. Salt, pepper, and paprika (smoked or otherwise) work well with these potatoes. Hit both the skin side and the cut side with your favorite cooking oil (or whatever type of cooking fat you prefer), place them face-down on a parchment paper-covered baking sheet, then stick them in the oven until they're soft. Take them out, flip them over, and here's where you drizzle them in a little bit (or a lot, your call) of hot honey (Melinda's Hot Honey is our favorite store-bought version). When you pop them back into the oven for a few minutes, the sugar in the honey will caramelize, creating a rich flavor and a sticky texture. Let's take a look at some spins you can take on this idea to ramp up the sweetness — or the spiciness — of your hot honey sweet potatoes.
How to take these sweet potatoes to the next level
If you're ready to take the flavors in your hot honey baked sweet potato to the next level, there are a few options. First, you can go the extra mile and make your own hot honey, allowing you to totally control the balance of sweetness and heat (if you need a quick and easy version, try mixing two ingredients, honey and chile flakes). If you'd rather stick to store-bought hot honey, no worries — there are plenty of ways you can switch up the flavor of these sweet potatoes with ingredients you likely have in your fridge or pantry.
If your store-bought hot honey packs more heat than you'd like, try mixing in a little plain honey to mellow it out. If you'd prefer to ramp up the spiciness, add a few shakes of your favorite hot sauce to the mix. You could also add some cayenne pepper to your seasoning blend, giving you an all-over kick of heat. Whether you take steps to customize the sweetness and heat levels or you keep it simple with just the condiment, be sure to leave a little extra hot honey for the rest of your meal — try drizzling it over rice, chicken, or, well, whatever you're having the sweet potato with to tie the flavors of your meal together.