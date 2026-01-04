Save Money On Hot Honey: Grab 2 Ingredients To Make Your Own

How do you like your honey? We like it hot. Hot honey is the perfect combination of sweet and spicy, and has been having quite the moment in recent years. You can drizzle this stuff on pretty much anything, from pizza to paninis and even a dollop of ice cream if you're feeling adventurous. You can find the stuff stored in beautiful jars at farmers markets and grocery stores alike. It may seem, on its golden surface, to be a real artisanal product, requiring intricate knowledge of all kinds of cookery. Really, however, it's a matter of a touch of skill and two simple ingredients: honey and chile flakes.

To make, pour honey (about ½ to 1 cup depending on how much you want) into a pan over low-to-medium heat on the stove. Stir your honey until it thins out, then add in chile flakes. You can add as much or as little as you want depending on your preferred taste and texture. Once you stir in your flakes, remove your pan from the heat and get to drizzling and dipping. Store in an airtight container at room temperature to prevent altering the honey's texture. It should keep for about three months (though honey never really goes bad, so this sauce can last quite awhile) — just toss if it shows signs of spoilage.