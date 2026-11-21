Homemade ravioli is filled with love and care, along with delicious meats and cheeses, but you may not always be in the mood for putting in all that work and following multiple steps to get the ideal dough. Or maybe you've taken up a low-carb keto diet and miss the comfort of warm pasta. Whatever your situation is, you don't have to skip out on your favorite pasta dish. Continue making ravioli at home by using pre-cut cheese slices instead of dough to hold your chosen filling. The size and shape of your ravioli depends on the type of cheese you use, such as provolone rounds or square mozzarella slices. Just sandwich the filling between two cheese slices and bake it in the oven, and you have ravioli pockets you can serve like regular ravioli.

A cheese that melts and crisps up well is essential, giving you a soft outer shell that holds the filling together while creating crunchy edges. Most sliced deli cheeses fit the bill, though you might avoid Swiss cheeses with holes, which let your filling leak out. Bake the bottom layer of cheese for five minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit to melt it, then top it with filling and another cheese slice for a second go in the oven for 10 minutes. If your cheese slices are too large, try cutting them in half, adding a dollop of filling on top, and folding them over to make smaller ravioli. Parchment paper or a silicone mat is a must to keep the cheese from sticking — then you can start mixing and matching ingredients as you please.