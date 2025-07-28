Guy Fieri's Flavorful Garlic Bread Twist Will Light Up Your Taste Buds
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Whether you love him or hate him, Guy Fieri has become celebrity chef royalty in his nearly two decades on Food Network. The self-proclaimed Mayor of Flavortown is known for bold flavors — as seen in his line of Flavortown wing sauces, and, of course, the locales he likes to visit on his show, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." But just because he likes his recipes to be intense and robust on the palate, doesn't mean they have to be complicated — take Guy Fieri's perfect burger recipe, for example — simple but full of flavor. So this hack is right up Guy Fieri's alley — a twist on a simple classic. For even more flavor on your garlic bread, add hot sauce.
Even if you think Fieri himself is a little overly bombastic, corny, or you just don't like the fully frosted look, you need to try this trick. A little hot sauce on your garlic bread will brighten up the rest of the flavors, wake up your taste buds, and give a simple depth to the dish. Plus, if you're concerned about it being too spicy, a quick broil in the oven will calm down some of the heat from the peppers. Now, you could simply add a few shakes or a knife spread of hot sauce to your regular garlic bread recipe, but for the real-deal, full-fledged Guy Fieri punch of savory, salty, umami, and spice, you probably want to venture all the way into Flavortown.
How to make Guy Fieri's hot sauce garlic bread
Start with a baguette sliced lengthwise. You'll need to melt butter and mix it with minced garlic, scallions, parsley, grated Parmesan, salt, pepper, and hot sauce. Then just spread it on the bread and give it a quick broil in the oven. While it may often be a mistake to use melted butter on your garlic bread because it will harden the bread in the oven, for this technique, it's easier to blend the ingredients with a fully melted butter. Plus, you'll only be broiling the bread for a couple minutes, so it will get nice and toasty, rather than dried out. But if you prefer to use softened butter, just be sure the hot sauce is completely incorporated in the mix. It will come out perfectly browned on top and deliciously chewy on the interior, with the garlic and parsley roasted to perfection.
Pretty much any hot sauce you regularly use will work great. Go as hot or mild as you like — the point is to simply add more flavor, so you don't have to go crazy spicy, if you're not a fan. Or try a Cholula Hot Sauce Variety Pack and toast a number of flavors at once, to see which you like best. Guy Fieri's flavor-filled garlic bread makes a perfect accompaniment to your favorite pasta, as a spicy side to a bowl of soup, or as a quick and easy snack. You can even double the recipe and freeze a loaf of garlic bread to use for later. However you may personally feel about Guy Fieri, this hot sauce garlic bread is simply something you have to try.