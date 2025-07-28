Guy Fieri's Flavorful Garlic Bread Twist Will Light Up Your Taste Buds

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you love him or hate him, Guy Fieri has become celebrity chef royalty in his nearly two decades on Food Network. The self-proclaimed Mayor of Flavortown is known for bold flavors — as seen in his line of Flavortown wing sauces, and, of course, the locales he likes to visit on his show, "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives." But just because he likes his recipes to be intense and robust on the palate, doesn't mean they have to be complicated — take Guy Fieri's perfect burger recipe, for example — simple but full of flavor. So this hack is right up Guy Fieri's alley — a twist on a simple classic. For even more flavor on your garlic bread, add hot sauce.

Even if you think Fieri himself is a little overly bombastic, corny, or you just don't like the fully frosted look, you need to try this trick. A little hot sauce on your garlic bread will brighten up the rest of the flavors, wake up your taste buds, and give a simple depth to the dish. Plus, if you're concerned about it being too spicy, a quick broil in the oven will calm down some of the heat from the peppers. Now, you could simply add a few shakes or a knife spread of hot sauce to your regular garlic bread recipe, but for the real-deal, full-fledged Guy Fieri punch of savory, salty, umami, and spice, you probably want to venture all the way into Flavortown.