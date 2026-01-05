Parchment Paper Vs Silicone: What's The Better Baking Option?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a semi-regular home baker, chances are you've at least briefly pondered whether it's better to bake with single-use parchment paper or invest in reusable silicone mats. Unfortunately, there's no simple "one is better" answer. Each has certain pros and cons, and your baking style may lead you toward one or the other. Parchment paper is malleable, single-use, and helps browning in baked goods, while silicone is tear-resistant, reusable, and hydrophobic.

Parchment (not to be confused with wax paper) is cheap — a box costs as little as $2 and is easy to find in any supermarket. Most brands are coated with silicone, so you're often getting the same substance as with a silicone mat. The silicone prevents baked goods from sticking or burning. Cleanup is minimal: You can just trash it once you're done. But you'll spend more on single-use parchment over time, and it's not recyclable, so some environmentally minded bakers may baulk at this wastefulness. However, it can be reused a few times if you don't go past its heat limit of around 420 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit (depending on the brand).

Parchment may have some benefits for your baked goods. It promotes slightly better browning and crisping than silicone mats since it allows more moisture to escape. This is particularly notable when baking cookies. If you prefer crispy-edged cookies or golden-crusted bread, parchment makes more sense.