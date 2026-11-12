What's New At Trader Joe's In November 2026? Here's What To Buy
Every month, Trader Joe's rolls out new, delicious treats to enjoy. And while we love Trader Joe's the whole year through, there is just something about the "-ber" months that brings out the best from the Tiki-themed grocery chain. So when we say that we're actively anticipating the new November selections at Trader Joe's, know that we mean it. After all, this is the month of Thanksgiving. Fall is in full swing, and holiday treats are just beginning to trickle in.
So what's new at Trader Joe's in November 2026? Well, a lot. To help you navigate all this newness, we've gathered 12 of the absolute best new finds at Trader Joe's. This list is full of savory bites, sweet delights, and a whole bunch of amazing new seasonal items to boot. So sit back, relax, grab a bottle of the chain's famous Two-Buck Chuck, and settle in for a list of your future favorite treats.
Spicy pork kimbap
Trader Joe's kimbap has, since its initial release in 2023, become a staple item in its quite competitive frozen food lineup. But Trader Joe's isn't one to rest on its laurels. And it just released a new, spicy, and pork-filled take on this classic Korean dish. The best part? It's only $4.99. Plus, it's packed with flavor and super easy to prepare. Stock up for a quick snack or lunch option. Just be warned, they might have you hooked.
Hane style beef gyoza
This next choice is yet another spin on a classic Trader Joe's dish — its gyoza dumplings. This time, however, they are made from beef rather than shrimp, chicken, or pork. And they have a lacy skirt to match the new protein, giving a lovely crunch to the super tender dumplings. Each pack of 12 dumplings costs $3.69. These are perfect for a quick dinner or a savory snack.
Sweet corn ravioli
It's officially autumn at Trader Joe's and things are getting corny. From Trader Joe's new corn pudding to its cornbread muffins, this sweet grain is really taking over. The newest selection in Trader Joe's corn lineup? Sweet corn ravioli. This pasta dish can be found in the frozen section of Trader Joe's and is a limited-time item. It features a ricotta and sweet corn filling with corn sauce, and each 16-ounce pack costs $4.49.
Freeze-dried Queen pineapple
Trader Joe's has no shortage of freeze-dried fruits, but the chain might have just added a crown jewel. Its new freeze-dried Queen pineapples are super sweet thanks to the variety's low acidity. This makes for the perfect crunchy, sweet, and only slightly tart treat. Each bag costs $3.79 and contains 1.2 ounces of fruit. These don't have any additional sweeteners, and they're also unsulfured.
Sparkling apple elderflower juice
Want to pop some alcohol-free bubbles this holiday season? Trader Joe's new sparkling apple elderflower juice beverage might be just the drink for you. The seasonal drink has an apple juice base with elderflower extract and just the right amount of carbonation. This is perfect for breaking out at Thanksgiving, over Christmas dinner, or to ring in the new year. Each bottle costs $3.99. Grab it before it runs out!
Vietnamese pho
Trader Joe's doesn't have the best track record for its pho products, this is true. Its now-discontinued frozen beef pho soup was less than well-loved among customers of the chain. But its newest entry into the aromatic world of pho might just be a step up in the flavor department. Trader Joe's new Vietnamese pho isn't frozen like its predecessor, but sold in a dried format. Each pack contains a block of noodles, dried veggies, and a packet of seasoning to make the broth base. This product is sold in packs of four and costs $3.99.
Three cheese mini pide
Cheese and bread are a classic, delicious combination. Trader Joe's knows this, and its newest frozen section selection caters to the oh-so-many cheese and bread lovers out there. Its newest treat? Three cheese mini pide. These flatbreads, filled with a blend of cheeses, come in a pack of six. These make for a perfect dinner side or you can serve them with hummus, or maybe even some tasty (and easy to prepare) whipped feta to bring even more cheesy flavor. Each pack costs $3.99.
Snowflake cookies with candy bits
Okay, it's not quite winter yet. But it's always good to prepare. In this spirit, Trader Joe's has just released a wintery new treat: snowflake cookies with candy bits. These thin, crispy cookies have a vanilla flavor and are coated in dark chocolate and sprinkled with caramel candy for a nice touch. These are perfect for toting along on a winter stroll, fueling holiday road trips, or enjoying with a lovely cup of hot cocoa by the fireside. These are a limited-run item and cost $4.99 per box. Grab them while you can.
Maple flan
This custard-based dessert is a classic: It's creamy, rich, and topped with delicious caramel. So, of course, Trader Joe's had to put its own autumnal spin on it. The chain's new maple flan is perfect if you need a festive, maple-kissed dessert. Each pack costs $3.49 and comes with two flans, and they should be kept refrigerated. This is a limited-time item, so snag a pack while you can.
Ramen broth
Fresh off the presses, Trader Joe's has just released a new 32-ounce carton of ramen broth. They're perfect for using as the base of a semi-homemade ramen, or you can add a few Trader Joe's steamed soup dumplings to make a lovely soup dish. There's no product page on Trader Joe's site for this item as of yet, but Trader Joe's fans online have reported that this item is priced at $2.79.
Spicy Ibérico uncured chorizo
Tired of your holiday charcuterie's same old, same old Genoa salami? Need a sausage that has an extra punch of flavor? Look no further than Trader Joe's new spicy Ibérico uncured chorizo. This chorizo is dried and fermented, giving it a tangy flavor and firm texture. This sausage is long on flavor and spice, and is perfect for a holiday cheese spread. Each sausage costs $7.99, and this one is a limited-run item as well.
Jubilant tree cake
This Christmas tree goes in your freezer, and it tastes amazing. No, we're not talking pine needles and ornaments, but Trader Joe's new jubilant tree cake. This frozen cake features a sponge cake base with pistachio cream on top, and a doubled-up filling of berries and chocolate mousse. It's absolutely adorable and sure to impress anyone at your holiday gathering. The best part? It's simple to prepare. Simply keep frozen and thaw before serving. According to Trader Joe's shoppers, this item costs $7.49. Grab it while you can.