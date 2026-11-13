Give Frozen Meatballs Homemade Flavor And Texture By Simmering Them In This Liquid

Frozen meatballs are the most convenient way to cook dishes like spaghetti or meatball soup without handling raw meat, whether you're short on time or just don't like getting your hands dirty. However, frozen foods aren't exactly lauded for their flavor or texture, and you might find options for frozen meatballs a bit lacking. This doesn't mean you have to settle for subpar meals. Once you find the best store-bought frozen meatballs, let them simmer in beef broth to further improve them.

The broth hydrates the meat to avoid dryness while also imparting a greater depth of umami flavor. You can easily swap the beef broth for chicken broth if you're cooking chicken or turkey meatballs. Home cooks usually upgrade this broth trick by adding a range of spices and seasonings to bump up the flavor. For example, brown gravy mix and French onion soup are popular choices for creating a savory meal. Pouring a can of cream of mushroom soup into the broth makes simple, at-home Swedish meatballs, proving that frozen meatballs are one food that's easily enhanced with a can of soup.

Seasoning mixes often have their own salt, so you might opt for a low-sodium broth if you go this route. Chicken and beef bouillon cubes also intensify the flavor of the meatballs if the broth by itself isn't quite enough. This addition can be especially helpful if you choose a chicken broth base, which has a lighter flavor than beef broth.