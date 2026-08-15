You Only Need 2 Ingredients For Comforting Crock-Pot Meatballs

Frozen meatballs are one of the best convenience foods to keep in your kitchen, especially something high quality like Kirkland Signature Italian-style frozen meatballs for quick, easy, flavorful dinners. They're pre-seasoned, stay fresh in the freezer long-term, and come pre-portioned to easily measure out exactly what you need for things like meatball subs, or as a clever hack to make super easy and delicious pasta bakes. To make things even easier, frozen meatballs and barbecue sauce are also a match made in heaven for your slow cooker.

Most busy home cooks already know slow cookers are a godsend for making hearty, homey dishes like slow cooker pulled pork that come together in minutes and require virtually no attention until they're done just in time for dinner. You don't even have to thaw the meatballs first, as the slow cooker will do that for you as they warm and cook together, soaking up the sauce.

The ratio of barbecue sauce to meatballs is about ½ ounce sauce per ounce of meatballs. So, if you have a 16-ounce bag of meatballs, you'll need about 8 ounces of sauce. You can use a bit more if your meatballs look undersauced, but this is a good ratio to start with. To make sure your meatballs are fully thawed, cooked, and saturated with smoky flavor, cook them on low for about 4 hours, or on high for about 2 ½ hours.