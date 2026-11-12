Southern Baker Makes Sour Cream Rolls Using 3 Basic Ingredients And A Muffin Pan

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We sometimes view the act of making rolls and biscuits from scratch as daunting and complicated. When making something like copycat Texas Roadhouse dinner rolls, things do get a bit involved. But for a faster, easier option, you could try a classic three-ingredient sour cream roll recipe as shared by TikToker Angela Kay's Kitchen. With just butter, flour, and sour cream, you'll have tender, buttery rolls ready for the table in about 30 minutes with no kneading, chilling, or rolling.

The recipe most likely goes back many decades. One commenter on the TikTok video notes they've been making a version since the 1980s from a cookbook connected with a Clifton, New Jersey restaurant — most likely Heart in Hand, which closed in 2011 — that former first lady Nancy Reagan frequented. The cookbook, published in 1987, was called "Cooking with Heart in Hand." But this simple recipe with a bit of a tangy bite almost certainly predates the restaurant.

Apart from only needing the three ingredients to create these flavorful rolls, another big advantage is that you don't need to wrestle with cutting in ice-cold butter. Instead, recipes call for using softened or even fully melted butter. Hallelujah! Using salted butter means you don't need to add any seasoning (unless you want to), but the most important trick is to use self-rising flour. As in Cowboy Kent Rollins' two-ingredient biscuits, the flour is doing the heavy lifting here, in place of baking powder or yeast, to ensure your rolls turn out cakey-tender and fluffy.