Southern Baker Makes Sour Cream Rolls Using 3 Basic Ingredients And A Muffin Pan
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We sometimes view the act of making rolls and biscuits from scratch as daunting and complicated. When making something like copycat Texas Roadhouse dinner rolls, things do get a bit involved. But for a faster, easier option, you could try a classic three-ingredient sour cream roll recipe as shared by TikToker Angela Kay's Kitchen. With just butter, flour, and sour cream, you'll have tender, buttery rolls ready for the table in about 30 minutes with no kneading, chilling, or rolling.
The recipe most likely goes back many decades. One commenter on the TikTok video notes they've been making a version since the 1980s from a cookbook connected with a Clifton, New Jersey restaurant — most likely Heart in Hand, which closed in 2011 — that former first lady Nancy Reagan frequented. The cookbook, published in 1987, was called "Cooking with Heart in Hand." But this simple recipe with a bit of a tangy bite almost certainly predates the restaurant.
Apart from only needing the three ingredients to create these flavorful rolls, another big advantage is that you don't need to wrestle with cutting in ice-cold butter. Instead, recipes call for using softened or even fully melted butter. Hallelujah! Using salted butter means you don't need to add any seasoning (unless you want to), but the most important trick is to use self-rising flour. As in Cowboy Kent Rollins' two-ingredient biscuits, the flour is doing the heavy lifting here, in place of baking powder or yeast, to ensure your rolls turn out cakey-tender and fluffy.
These sour cream rolls invite creativity
Putting together the recipe is quick and easy. Melt 1 cup of salted butter (or let it soften on the counter to just below room temperature) and mix in about a cup of sour cream, blending both ingredients completely. Then add 2 cups of self-rising flour and mix with a wooden spoon (the dough is thick and sticky). You want to mix in the flour completely, but avoid over-mixing, as that reduces the tenderness and openness of these rolls. Scoop them into a greased muffin tin (you don't need to fill the cups completely) and bake at about 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 20 minutes. Let them cool for about five minutes and serve.
This is a very forgiving recipe, but you may need to play around with the oven temperature and bake time to get exactly the roll you want, depending on your oven and muffin tins. If you're making larger biscuits, you may need to increase the oven temperature to about 400 degrees Fahrenheit for the same length of time. Or bake smaller rolls at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for just eight to 10 minutes. The TikToker notes she likes to hit broil for the last minute of cooking to ensure the tops are golden brown.
You're also not limited when it comes to flavor. Consider mixing in garlic powder or fresh minced garlic, or add fresh herbs like Martha Stewart. If you prefer cooking with unsalted butter, add a ½ teaspoon of salt or so. Angela Kay's Kitchen on TikTok does note that the texture is closer to a biscuit than a traditional yeast-risen dinner roll. But hey, that's fine. Add seasoning and shredded cheddar cheese, and you'll have something approximating those to-die-for Cheddar Bay Biscuits at Red Lobster.