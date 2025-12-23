The Best Biscuits Martha Stewart Has Ever Made Contain 3 Fresh Herbs
Although store-bought or even simple three ingredient biscuits can be appealing, sometimes it's nice to cosplay professional baker for a day. And who better to take inspiration from then Martha Stewart, the industry genius whose baking tips we love implicitly? And, in an Instagram reel on her account, Stewart calls one biscuit recipe in particular the best she has ever found.
Proprietary household ingredients will vary, but Stewart's biscuits start out more or less how you'd expect. Flour, baking powder, baking soda, and sugar are sifted and pulverized with cold butter cubes, then joined by buttermilk to create what's already a pretty good dough. Chopped dill, rosemary, and chives are what gives the base its signature flair, however, with additional flavor that you can see via verdant bits that speckle the pale mix. And you needn't replicate this precise trio in the event that you're a dill denier or a rosemary loather; there are endless combinations that can dress up your own biscuits.
Introducing unique flavors to your own biscuits at home
Once you come to realize that you can introduce so many items to your biscuits, it's easy to go overboard. You're generally going to want to keep your mix-ins to no more than ½ cup per batch, lest the extras begin to tamper with the chemistry of the whole operation. That's also why you wouldn't want to just glug in a ton of an uncalibrated liquid enhancer like a freshly squeezed juice; your biscuits need a precise combination of wet and dry ingredients to properly bake.
Classics like shredded cheddar and bacon, garlic and Parmesan, or various fruits for a sweeter finish are all fair game for amplifying your biscuits. As with all baked goods, you must be careful not to overmix. Incorporate your extras during what would have been a mixing stage independent of whatever it is you're adding — not as an additional round. That will help ensure that your biscuits stay light and fluffy, regardless of the flavor of the day.