The Best Biscuits Martha Stewart Has Ever Made Contain 3 Fresh Herbs

Although store-bought or even simple three ingredient biscuits can be appealing, sometimes it's nice to cosplay professional baker for a day. And who better to take inspiration from then Martha Stewart, the industry genius whose baking tips we love implicitly? And, in an Instagram reel on her account, Stewart calls one biscuit recipe in particular the best she has ever found.

Proprietary household ingredients will vary, but Stewart's biscuits start out more or less how you'd expect. Flour, baking powder, baking soda, and sugar are sifted and pulverized with cold butter cubes, then joined by buttermilk to create what's already a pretty good dough. Chopped dill, rosemary, and chives are what gives the base its signature flair, however, with additional flavor that you can see via verdant bits that speckle the pale mix. And you needn't replicate this precise trio in the event that you're a dill denier or a rosemary loather; there are endless combinations that can dress up your own biscuits.