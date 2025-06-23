Cowboy Kent Rollins' 2-Ingredient Secret To Making Fluffy Biscuits Without Butter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Getting perfectly fluffy, buttery biscuits can seem like a difficult endeavor, particularly if it's not something you've grown up with. You want them flaky but substantial. And it can be easy to overbake them. You can use pancake mix to make some pretty tasty biscuits. You can work with canned biscuits to make them taste like homemade. But when you're looking for something purely homemade, what's the easiest path to take? Follow Cowboy Kent Rollins' advice and make homemade biscuits with just two ingredients: self-rising flour and whipping cream.

Kent Rollins began cooking on cattle ranches in 1993, so his 30+ years of experience "cowboy cooking" over an open fire with very few implements comes into play here. He's used to packing in only the essentials. He's used to cooking with just a cast iron pan directly on the coals or Dutch oven suspended over them. But his knowledge of the pure necessities and simple innovation are what took him from feeding the bunkhouse to penning cookbooks.

This recipe is perfectly suited for the suburban chef as much as the cowboy cook. As Rollins explains in his biscuit recipe, "The reason this works so well is that the heavy cream [or whipping cream] contains the milk AND the butter fat that makes biscuits warm and fluffy. By using whipped cream, you eliminate the traditional step of folding cold butter shreds into the dough and adding milk." It's always nice to remove a step or two, but what steps do you need to know?